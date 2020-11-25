We began this month coming off the intensity of the rare Halloween full blue moon and we're wrapping things up with an equal amount of cosmic drama thanks to the November 2020 full moon, which falls on November 30. This full moon is also a lunar eclipse, meaning it's likely to push us toward new paths and deliver some unexpected reveals. Given the game-changing nature of this lunation, it'll be helpful to keep some basic November 2020 full moon eclipse do's and don'ts in mind as you navigate the cosmic storm.

November's lunar climax takes place in the realm of airy and logical Gemini, and it's the first time in nearly 20 years that we'll experience an eclipse within this sign. With the full moon in Gemini, we can expect our emotional spotlight to shift onto matters of communication, thinking, and daily affairs. Because this lunation kicks off year's final eclipse season, it'll be important to talk through your feelings, keep your mind open to new possibilities, and connect with your surroundings to stay grounded.

If you're ready for change, this lunation is here to serve it up — and even with the shake-ups caused by the eclipse, there are lots of ways to take advantage of the energy and make it work for you. Here's your guide to everything you should and shouldn't do during the November 2020 full moon eclipse.

DO: Be Open Minded About Your Next Steps

Eclipses in astrology have the power to change the course of the paths ahead of us. These cosmic shake-ups tend to bring about sudden events, realizations, and feelings that can alter the direction we thought were headed in. Embrace Gemini's sense of curiosity and intellectual openness when approaching new eclipse-induced situations.

DON'T: Try To Manifest Your Full Moon Wishes

While full moons in astrology are typically ideal moments in the lunar cycle to manifest your goals and perform witchy spells, eclipses are the exception to the rule. During a lunar eclipse like this one, the universe takes control — it can be a period full of change and upheaval, so you're much less likely to have a successful full moon manifestation ritual. Instead, try to be present with what's around you.

DO: Express Your Feelings In Words

Because this lunation will take place in chatty air sign Gemini's territory, we'll want to lean on our communication skills when it comes to processing our emotions. Virtually connect with friends and talk through each other's emotions and try to make sense of the effects of the eclipse in real time. Not feeling social? Write out your feelings in a journal to give yourself a little perspective.

DON'T: Rock The Boat In Your Love Life

A few days prior to the full moon, love planet Venus will form a tense opposition aspect to change-making planet Uranus — and we'll still be feeling the electrifying effects when the eclipse hits. "This can bring surprises in love and create an exciting atmosphere for doing or trying something different," astrologer Leslie Hale of Keen.com tells Bustle. However, given the unpredictable influence of Uranus, this lunation could bring unexpected changes of heart or shocking revelations in the romance department, so tread lightly.

DO: Hold Off On Any Big Decisions

"A lunar eclipse full moon is like a full moon on steroids, and it stimulates turning points, revelations, surprises, and epiphanies," Hale says. "Decisions are emotionally driven now, and things, even people, can be eclipsed into or out of our lives." Instead of trying to make big moves or finalize things, sit back, see where your full moon chips fall, and then decide how to move forward.

DON'T: Get Wrapped Up In The Big Picture

The full moon in Gemini will be opposed by the sun in adventurous and worldly Sagittarius, causing our attention and passion to be pulled back and forth between global events and what's happening right in front of us. It's best to step away from the constant flow of world news during the days surrounding the eclipse —instead, stay present by focusing on the people, places, and things that are all around you.