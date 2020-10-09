October brings some of the most intense astrology of 2020 so far — and this month's lunar moments are no exception. In addition to the powerful double full moons that are lighting up the beginning and end of the month, the October 2020 new moon on Friday, October 16 brings its own brand of lunar chaos, as it takes place in the middle of a planetary square-off that could put us all in cosmic crisis mode. And the zodiac signs most affected by the October 2020 new moon will feel the new moon mayhem on a more personal level.

This new moon takes place within the realm of cardinal air sign Libra, which is known for its peace-loving and harmony-seeking ways. However, the moon is forming some tough and gritty aspects to other major planets that'll put all of us in fighting mode — specifically a rare and frustrating T-square aspect involving Mars retrograde in Aries, plus Saturn and Pluto in Capricorn. This planetary drama is bound to raise tensions and cause internal conflicts for all zodiac signs — but because it's taking place entirely within the cardinal zodiac signs' territory, those of us who have signs in this modality are likely to be thrown into the heart of this lunar storm.

With Mercury retrograde kicking off just days before this lunation, everyone is going to feel the cosmic energy — but the zodiac signs the October 2020 new moon will affect most are in for the wildest ride.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The new moon messiness is real for you this month, Aries. Not only are the moon and sun joining forces in your opposite sign of Libra, they're also facing off with your ruling planet Mars, which is currently retrograding in your sign. Combined, this creates an emotional collision — expect for personal tensions to trigger disagreements within your partnerships. However, if you're able to find your inner zen and muster up some diplomacy to help you diffuse the drama, you'll have a chance to start fresh within your closest one-on-one relationships.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

There is a lot on your lunar plate under this new moon, Cancer, so you may feel hiding away. In fact, that might be the best way for you to make the most of the current vibes. With all sorts of frustrations bubbling up within your work life, partnerships, and personal life alike, this lunation could feel overwhelming — and it could bring up a swell of memories and feelings that rock your foundations and pull you up by the roots. The best way to counter this is to go inward and get real with the most vulnerable parts of yourself. You need nurturing and comfort under this new moon, so spend time with people in your most private inner circle.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

With the moon beginning its upcoming journey in your sign, expect some major feels under this lunation, Libra. The new moon offers you an opportunity to grow, change, and start fresh in super personal ways — it's a great time to debut a new look, kick off a new project, or examine yourself on a deep level. However, this quest for self-discovery comes with challenges. You might be frustrated and unable to make progress within relationship issues, or feel a heavy burden that shakes your stability, but don't let these detours turn into dead-ends. You have the power to be the mediator within your own life and find balance between circumstance and desire.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You've been carrying a lot, lately, Capricorn, but this new moon is drawing your attention to your professional life. This lunation could bring some exciting new beginnings in the career department, but it'll take some thoughtful balancing on your end to truly take advantage of it. The frustrating square-offs between the major planets under this moon are activating your career, home, and personal sectors, which makes for a dizzying cosmic clash. The best way to move forward? Think through each decision in your work life before committing, and stay open to new possibilities, even if things feel topsy turvy.