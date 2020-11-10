November's New Moon Will Affect These 3 Zodiac Signs The Most

The astrological weather has been turbulent lately, but the November 2020 new moon brings an opportunity to face our shadow sides in a more productive way. It'll peak late-night on November 14 (or early in the morning on November 15, if you're on eastern time), and it's bringing us a chance to plant seeds for new endeavors. This lunation in particular aligns with the sun in the deep and emotional sign of Scorpio, which brings the energy of rebirth and spiritual new beginnings for all of us — although it'll be especially powerful for the few zodiac signs most affected by the November 2020 new moon.

The energy of Scorpio season 2020 (and its resident new moon) can feel intense, given that this fixed water sign governs over weighty matters such as death, sex, rebirth, and transformation. The moon is forming some positive connections with Jupiter and Pluto, but there are also some uncomfortable planetary aspects taking place alongside this lunation that could make us feel like a bundle of nerves. "Venus squares Pluto during the new moon, and this can bring up obsessions and obsessive behavior, relationship issues, and deep seated fears," astrologer Leslie Hale of Keen.com tells Bustle. "The most positive use of this energy is working through any fears and anxieties."

While the new moon in Scorpio offers us a chance at a new beginning, we'll have to do so by facing the hidden realms deep inside of ourselves. If you're one of the zodiac signs the November 2020 new moon will affect most, then prepare for an intense but transformative lunar experience.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

As a practical fixed earth sign, your inclination in relationships is to stay grounded and realistic about things. But with this profound new moon pulling focus onto communication within partnerships, you have an opportunity to build intimate bonds that span deeper into the soul — if you're willing to work through the fear of vulnerability and put your true feelings on the table. Your heart is yearning for a deep and balanced connection with others, and if you avoid the urge to build a wall around your emotions, you can reach a new level of reciprocity within your closest one-on-one relationships.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

This powerful new moon is aligning with the sun in your sign this month, Scorpio, and it's giving you an opportunity to transform into a more authentic version of yourself. It can be intimidating to show your true nature to the world, but work on peeling away the outer layers of yourself under this new moon so that you can get comfortable with the beauty that lies beneath. Your power lies in your uniqueness — so make a commitment to bring some authentic "you" time into your routine on a daily basis. You'll find that these shifts can set you off on a productive new journey that feels true to who you are.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

There's a huge flux of energy hitting your professional life during this new moon, Aquarius — and if you're able to embrace the power that lies within your own emotions, you can carve out an important new path for yourself in the realm of your career. While this lunation could bring bouts of self-doubt and make you feel unclear about what your next steps are, the antidote actually lies within yourself. Making a mark and succeeding within your work life doesn't mean compartmentalizing it completely from your emotions. Rather, embracing your feelings can help you navigate this public-facing part of your life from a more authentic place. Work on using your vulnerabilities as a source of power and showing a more intimate side of yourself to the world.