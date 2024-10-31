Set some positive intentions for your bank account, because the astrology of November is being bookended by two powerful new moons — which means double the opportunity to manifest more material magic in your life. But the November money horoscope for each zodiac sign wants everyone to be mindful of their spending, especially with Mercury gearing up for its retrograde at the end of the month.

The raw and honest new moon on Nov. 1 pulls you deep into the heart of Scorpio season’s intensity, so if there are looming financial issues you’ve been avoiding out of fear, now might be a time to face them. The following day, logistics planet Mercury enters open-minded Sagittarius. Under this fiery and spontaneous energy, you may get so caught up in a big-picture perspective that you overlook little details, so be sure to think macro and micro before making any big money moves.

The temptation to splurge on something decadent at the beginning of the month is strong, as luxury-loving Venus faces off with abundance planet Jupiter — but you’ll want to exercise some restraint as going overboard is all too easy now. An additional opposition between hot-headed Mars and cutthroat Pluto heightens competitiveness and power struggles this week, too, so keep it logical when making financial decisions and don’t fly off the handle over drama in the workplace.

Once luxe Venus enters pragmatic and business-minded Capricorn on Nov. 11, you’ll be more interested in value and long-term investments, so put your money toward things built to last. On Nov. 15, the full moon in Taurus brings loads of surprises — especially in material resources — so look out for exciting windfalls or other sudden shifts that could impact your income.

Sagittarius season kicks off on Nov. 21, broadening your perspective on life in a way that could be helpful when it comes to career growth. Visualize your ideal future path to success and believe in your ability to achieve your loftiest goals. However, you’ll need to beware of work and money snags come Nov. 25, as Mercury retrograde is officially back in the cosmic mix. Communication is cloudy during this transit and details are easily misunderstood, so keep a close eye on your bank account and avoid making any important professional decisions if you can help it.

Read on for your November 2024 money horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) The new moon on Nov. 1 is the ideal time to get real about your financial situation and set appropriate boundaries if needed. Career matters sweeten up come Nov. 11, so look forward to smoother working relationships. You’re being seen in an especially favorable light, so discussions about promotions or new projects could bode well. Expect the unexpected in finances under the full moon on Nov. 15, as this wild and unpredictable lunation is hitting your chart’s money zone. Big news about your income is likely incoming. Be cautious about making big travel plans during the last week of the month, as Mercury retrograde could mix up your itinerary.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Don’t dive in head-first if making investments or taking out loans during the beginning of the month, because even if the details sound perfect, you may find that once the excitement dies down, it’s not as ideal as you’d thought. A moderate approach is helpful. The full moon on Nov. 15 is in your sign, granting you major manifestation power and an electric sense of inspiration for reaching your money or career goals. Trust that anything is possible. Once Mercury retrograde hits on Nov. 25, old debts come back into focus, giving you a chance to get back what you’re owed or pay off what’s due.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) The new moon on Nov. 1 gets you thinking about the functionality of your workflow. Is your schedule sustainable? Does your productivity feel inspired or depleting? Dig deep. This week could also bring tension or power struggles around money, especially if you’ve borrowed or loaned. Handle things with care and moderation. Responsibility planet Saturn wraps up its annual retrograde in your career zone on Nov. 15, so you may feel a subtle but empowering shift in your sense of authority in your professional life. Communication clashes during the last week of the month could make one-on-one work discussions more difficult, thanks to Mercury retrograde. Avoid signing contracts if possible and be detail-oriented about your business dealings.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) You’ll start feeling more decisive about financial matters starting in the first week of November, so take charge when pursuing new streams of income or otherwise making money moves this month. Confidence is key! But if you’re feeling overly competitive, wait until mid-month to act on your goals, when power struggles settle down. No need to compete against anyone but yourself. Sagittarius season gets you focused on your daily work grind, allowing you to make changes that can boost productivity (and subsequently your income). But beware of Mercury retrograde’s ability to jumble your schedule starting Nov. 25. If you don’t double-check the details on logistical matters, you could end up missing a meeting, forgetting about a bill, or skipping an important item on your to-do list.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Your confidence goes through the roof once go-getter Mars enters your sign on Nov. 3, so this month is a great time to act on your financial goals and be more assertive at work. Your work-life balance feels more manageable mid-month and productive vibes are high — and the full moon on Nov. 15 is especially important for your career. An unexpected work opportunity could positively shake up your path, so be open to change. Sagittarius season is the perfect time to dive into your passion projects or side hustles and Mercury retrograde may even inspire you to bring some unfinished endeavors to the front burner during the last week of the month. Launching something new isn’t advisable now, but revisiting old ideas is a go.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Some important conversations could start under the new moon on Nov. 1, so spend this week talking through your financial goals or brainstorming fresh professional plans. If you’ve got a side hustle or even a potentially lucrative hobby, mid-month vibes could help you breathe new life into them. It’ll be easier to make your passions profitable. Set money aside for potential home issues during the last week of the month, because Mercury will be retrograde in your chart’s most domestic sector. The sudden need for a repair or other investment could throw a wrench in your day (and wallet), but if you plan for it you won’t be caught off guard.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Scorpio season has you turning your bank account inside out, getting into every nook and cranny of your money situation to take care of business. The new moon on Nov. 1 is a great time to plant seeds for new endeavors and get clear on your intentions when it comes to your financial path. But if you’re feeling professional tensions this week, try not to take things personally, and wait until mid-month to make your moves. Sagittarius season’s optimistic and ambitious energy sparks up some new ideas with profitable potential — and likely some exciting new networking opportunities, too! But if important conversations relating to your cash flow or career need to be had, beware of communication clashes during the last week of November. Mercury retrograde’s confusion is muddying up mental matters and mixing up little details.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) The new moon in your sign on Nov. 1 puts you in touch with your personal and professional goals, and when mental Mercury zooms into your finance sector the following day, you’ll have the clarity of mind necessary to make wise decisions with your cash. There’s a fire under you career-wise starting this week too, as go-getter planet Mars begins lighting up your professional zone with its assertive and motivating magic. Take initiative and show off your ambitious side. Surprise business partnerships or quick-moving contracts could hit your desk under the full moon on Nov. 15, so keep an open mind to unexpected opportunities. Finances take center stage in Sagittarius season, but you’ll want to be cautious about making big purchases during the last week of the month, as Mercury retrograde could trigger some buyer’s remorse.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) You may have had some brain fog over the past month, but with quick-thinking Mercury zooming into your sign on Nov. 2, expect to see things through a much clearer and more logistical lens. Money decisions will be much easier as of this week, and you may even begin feeling inspired to pursue some higher education to further your career path. Be ready to chase your loftier aspirations. Value-oriented Venus hits your finance zone on Nov. 11, inspiring a “quality over quantity” approach when shopping or making other monetary investments. The full moon a few days later could shake up your work schedule, but that break in the routine might also provide you with a fresh burst of inspiration and productivity. By the last week of November, Mercury retrograde is in your sign, so focus on wrapping up loose ends on old endeavors before beginning new projects.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) New and aligned opportunities to network or collaborate professionally arise under the new moon on Nov. 1, and you may find yourself connecting with like-minded people in your field. Be careful not to get too caught up in competitive power struggles this week. You’ll be more successful when your motivations come from the right place. Set boundaries as needed. Your manifestation game is especially strong once luxurious Venus hits your sign on Nov. 11, so use your charm to attract financial growth. The full moon a few days later brings unexpected profit potential to your passion projects and a fresh burst of inspiration. Right now, doing what you love will be more effective in attracting abundance than trudging through things that make you unhappy.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Deep thoughts about your career path and the public image you’re creating for yourself will be at top-of-mind under the new moon on Nov. 1, and now’s a good time to pursue the professional goals that feel most aligned (and lucrative, of course). If you’re looking for a business partner or trying to secure some contracts, this is your month to take the initiative, as motivating Mars will be lighting up your commitment zone with its assertive and take-charge energy. Responsibility planet Saturn wraps up its retrograde in your wealth sector on Nov. 15, so you’ll feel a little more financially empowered and ready to grow from past money mistakes. Teamwork and networking become especially important once Sagittarius season begins, but once Mercury retrograde starts on Nov. 25, you’ll want to avoid getting sucked into workplace drama.