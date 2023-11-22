4 Zodiac Signs Will Feel Extra Curious During November's Full "Beaver Moon"

The upcoming Beaver Moon is not your typical emotional full moon. That’s because la luna moves into multifaceted Gemini on Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:16 a.m. ET (1:16 a.m. PT). This air sign is known for being logical, which can actually make November’s full moon a little confusing. The good news is that not everyone will be totally clueless — the zodiac signs least affected by the Beaver Moon will find inspiration than anything.

Full moons affect everyone differently, but they typically bring about endings, release, and catharsis. Since the Nov. 27 moon is rising in the sign of the twins, however, this lunation is more about the mind, not the heart.

“Everyone will experience conflicting feelings and push-pull dynamics,” says astrologer Ryan Marquardt. “Our thoughts will be fuzzy and it’ll be difficult to visualize long-term strategies.” Those who are least affected by this energetic lunation might not necessarily succumb to the air sign’s fickleness (no shade), but they can still expect to be especially curious.

“Circumstances can change in an instant during this full moon, but Gemini knows how to adapt,” he says. While other people’s flexibility might be tested, a lucky few zodiac signs are more likely to be buzzing with ideas than battling indecisiveness.

Keep reading to learn if you’re among the zodiac signs who are least affected by the November 2023 full moon.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Ideas are flowing, Aries. This full moon is likely to stoke your impulsive tendencies, so watch out — don’t abandon any projects. If you have too many ideas to keep track of, jot them down and return to them later.

Ultimately, this is a time to seek knowledge, whether that’s studying a new skill or seeing a situation from all sides. “Aries is feeling extra inspired to learn, travel and experience new aspects of life,” Marquardt says. However, this is not the best time to take a spontaneous trip or make last-minute plans.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

There’s value in community, Leo. Your self-sufficiency is excellent, but don’t forget to nourish your relationships, too. “Leo is feeling a sense of social fulfillment and might be recognized by their friends or a group during this full moon,” Marquardt says.

The Beaver Moon reminds you that you can’t always be the star of the show. Your fellow cast members are just as crucial to playing out a great scene. Take this moment to recognize which friendships you want to invest in, and which can take the B-list.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

The sky’s the limit when it comes to seeking truth, Libra. November’s fulfilling full moon prods your signature curiosity. Dive into philosophical exploration, and don’t be afraid to experiment with stepping out of your regular routines.

“Libra might be tempted to stick with familiar faces and local haunts right now, but if they get outside their comfort zone, this full moon is bound to ignite a sense of wonder in them,” Marquardt says. Try a skill or hobby that’s piqued your interest, or explore a genre that you wouldn’t typically gravitate towards.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Creativity is surging right now, Aquarius! The world needs more of your innovative, off-kilter art. Whether you’re setting the mood for some well-deserved romance or indulging in a little treat, Gemini’s energy affords you the opportunity to explore.

“Aquarius might be experimenting with new leisure activities and uncovering new passions or talents, but they should take it one step at a time rather than going all-in right away,” Marquardt says. This endeavors may just be brief fixations, but you won’t regret reveling in the fun.

