3 Zodiac Signs That May Feel Extra Tense During October's Full Moon

We’re in the final days of Libra season, and if you’ve been noticing major passive-aggressiveness in the air (thank you, Mars in Libra), then you might be in for a shocking turn of events during the October full moon. That’s because on Oct. 20 at 10:57 a.m. EST (7:57 p.m. PST) the vibes will turn outright contentious as the moon moves into the gutsy sign of Aries. This celestial energy is pushing the zodiac signs to channel their inner daredevil and face our biggest fears in life. Intimidated yet? You should be — especially if you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the October 2021 full blood moon.

Much like the way that the full moons denote when our lunar friend is at its brightest, this lunation signifies when emotions run high — it’s when our most intimate thoughts and feelings are being spotlighted. This moon cycle is rendezvousing in the ever-intrepid sign of Aries and we can expect a bold shift: These bold fire signs are upfront and all about action, so we’re in for quite a stir when it comes to demanding what we want and taking risks. For an unlucky few, however, this shift in perspective will feel almost threatening.

“The Aries full moon is more likely to bring interpersonal struggles to a boiling point. Aries, which is represented by Mars, is the ruler of this full moon, but Mars is currently in Libra — a sign it doesn't love to be in,” Ryan Marquardt, astrologer for TheSoulUnity, tells Bustle. That’s because while Mars is all about aggression, whereas Libras struggle to keep the peace.

Will you feel the smoky tension during this lunation? If you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the October 2021 full blood moon, you may want to buckle up, because it’s going to be a rocky ride.

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21-April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Brace yourself, Aries, because you’re being hit by the full moon in massive ways when it comes to your sense of self. You’re battling with the lukewarmness of Libra energy, which wants to slow down and make compromises, and you may feel frustrated, being faster-paced. “Aries values independence, but free will might feel shut down by external forces during this time. With Mars struggling to feel heard and seen, Aries should pay extra attention to inner conflicts that start to intensify,” says Marquardt. You may want to stay indoors and work through your frustrations mindfully with meditating and journaling.

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Libra, you’re going head-to-head with your sister sign, Aries, and you’re going to be forced to recognize some of your struggles as they relate to your partnerships. “Interpersonal conflicts are bound to be revealed to Libra. For example, as the diplomat of the zodiac, Libra doesn't like to rock the boat, but the full moon will highlight how Libras can over-compromise to the point where they remain in unhappy and imbalanced situations far longer than they should,” says Marquardt. During the full moon, focus on you. Take this lunation to reflect on your own needs and decide whether the compromises you make to keep your friends happy are really worth it.