Follow These Do's & Don'ts For October's New Moon Solar Eclipse

If the cosmic vibes feel super intense right now, it’s probably because eclipse season is currently in session — and it’s wrapping up with a new moon solar eclipse on Oct. 2. Eclipses are known for being frenetic and highly charged astrological periods that are packed with sudden shifts, and solar eclipses, in particular, are thought to possess the power of several new moons balled into one. This is certainly not your everyday lunation, and it’s also the last eclipse that’ll take place in this part of the zodiac for nearly ten years. That’s why knowing the do’s and don’ts of the October solar eclipse is so important.

This solar eclipse is hitting the realm of airy and diplomatic Libra, so it’s highlighting the sign’s themes of balance, justice, and partnership. Because it’s activating the release-oriented South Node of Destiny, the new journeys that you’re about to embark on may require you to let something go — often, it’s only when a door closes that another seems to swing open. Additionally, the sun, moon, and South Node will also be conjunct with the mental planet Mercury, giving you some intellectual energy that’ll help you make fair decisions, pick up any must-know information, and understand your current purpose with more clarity.

If you need some help navigating the heavy vibes of this lunation, here are some tips on what to do and avoid during the October 2024 new moon solar eclipse.

DO: Be Open To New Opportunities

New moons are notorious for bringing new beginnings, and solar eclipses are like a supercharged version of this lunar phase. During this eclipse, you may make some important discoveries or realizations that help you get clearer on what’s coming next in your life, or you might receive some information that inspires you to shift your plans. It may not align with what you previously had in mind in your future, but stay open to whatever unexpected opportunities or tips the universe is providing you with now. If a door opens, walk through it.

DON’T: Hold Onto Toxic Relationships

Libra is the sign of partnerships, and this eclipse is taking place here alongside a point called the South Node of Destiny, which symbolizes the past and all that people should let go of. This eclipse cycle has been teaching everyone a lot about balance in relationships over the past year and a half, and this lunation is an important time to start applying the lessons you’ve learned.

A big part of that means not holding on to toxic bonds that you know aren’t good for you — even if it feels like your comfort zone. Allow the South Node energy to flush away the relationship dynamics, people, and attachments that are holding you back from true growth.

DO: Set Gentle But Firm Boundaries

Part of maintaining healthy and balanced relationships means being able to identify your needs and expectations of others, and then setting boundaries accordingly. And during this eclipse, the areas where your boundaries need to be strengthened may start becoming clearer. Make an effort to state your limits and draw lines in the sand where necessary. At the time of this lunation, rule-making planet Saturn will be in a magical triad with lover Venus and passionate Mars, which will make it easier to do this with equal parts grace and empowerment.

DON’T: Bend To Other People’s Wills

One of Libra’s more challenging qualities is that this sign is prone to people-pleasing behavior. This balance-seeking energy is very averse to conflict and sometimes sacrifices its wants or needs to appease others — so under this Libra-ruled lunation, you may have to make a more conscious effort to stand up for yourself. It’s not right to always bend over backward to keep the peace. A little conflict can be necessary sometimes, and fighting for space to honor your truth right now is a must.

DO: Embrace Moderation

Eclipses are extreme by nature — they’re known to speed up fateful events, bring sudden changes, and shift your path without warning — so moving cautiously and trying to safely weather the storm is always a good idea. But with the sun, moon, Mercury, and the South Node huddled together in balance-loving Libra, it’s even more important to embrace moderation right now. Instead of swinging from the far end of a spectrum to another, try to channel Libra energy by maintaining a good equilibrium with your choices and taking the middle ground when you can.

DON’T: Do Manifestation Spells

Here’s your bi-annual reminder to press pause on your manifestation practice during eclipse season. New moons are usually ideal moments in the lunar cycle for setting intentions, doing moon magic, or working manifestation spells — but most mystics and astrologers advise against doing so when a new moon is also a solar eclipse. Rather than channeling all your energy and attention toward manifesting, now’s a better time to focus on what the universe is showing, telling, and offering you.