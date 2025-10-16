Libra season may be coming to a close, but one of its peak astrological moments is still to come. A new moon in this balance-seeking air sign rises on the morning of Oct. 21, wrapping up this zodiac season with a mentally clarifying and motivating sense of new beginnings. Plus, if nothing else, you’ll want to know the spiritual meaning of October’s new moon so you can celebrate spooky season’s darkest lunation in the most aligned way possible.

New moons occur when the sun and moon come together at the same point in the zodiac, which typically happens once a month and signifies the beginning of a new lunar cycle. Because of this, it’s also thought to be an energetically potent time to begin new endeavors or make new connections. During these lunations, the moon is void of any light, which symbolically pushes people to rely on their intuition rather than outside information to get through the darkness.

This month’s new moon is taking place in the cardinal air sign Libra, bringing all zodiac signs an opportunity to find their equilibrium and create more synergy in their lives in the long term. Working with the spiritual meaning of this new moon can help you make the most of it — so here’s the scoop on all the cosmic magic that the Oct. 21 new moon has in store.

Galina Zhigalova/Moment/Getty Images

New Moon In Libra Spiritual Meaning

October’s new moon occurs at the tail end of Libra season, bringing the whole past month’s energy to a culmination and giving you the power to crystallize it into a new beginning. Libra zodiac energy emphasizes things like balance, justice, artistic vision, and partnerships, so the spiritual meaning of this lunation inspires everyone to build stronger social connections, mutually-beneficial relationships, and find more beauty in the world — all of which are especially helpful practices as the darker half of the year sets in.

Lean into the Libra energy of it all.

But there’s a little trouble in paradise here. This new moon will be locked in a dynamic but challenging T-square with both expansive Jupiter and transformational Pluto, pushing everyone to fight for what’s right and bring the truth into the light. Libra likes to keep the vibes harmonious and diplomatic at all times, but with intensity-loving Pluto and party-hardy Jupiter in the mix, you may find that rocking the boat is a necessary evil when it comes to doing what's right. Finding true peace sometimes requires you to disrupt the usual way of doing things.

AleksandarNakic/E+/Getty Images

This lunation also has an assertive edge to it, thanks to the conjunction between hot-headed Mars and quick-thinking Mercury in Scorpio that’s peaking just one day before the new moon. While these planets aren’t connecting with the moon itself, this rare alignment in Mars’ strategic home-base sign of Scorpio allows you to channel all your energy and motivation into your goals and visions. Now’s a time to come up with a master plan and start executing it.

Working With The New Moon In Libra

This is the first new moon to take place since September’s eclipse season came to a close — which means moon manifesting is back on the table. This makes it a fabulous time for setting personal intentions. In fact, there will be an intense cosmic drive behind any new endeavors you embark on now, thanks to the Mercury-Mars conjunction happening alongside the new moon. Get clear on your goals, map out your long-term strategy, and then make those courageous first steps into your new era. Being true to yourself and the way you want to build your life will make it so much easier to connect authentically with the world at large.

Also, while this important Scorpio conjunction is great for digging deep into wormholes and finally getting things done that have been on your to-do list for months, you can lean into the Libra energy of it all by doing some art or sparking up a one-on-one conversation with someone. Think about making a vision board, which is a great way to turn a craft night into a manifestation project, or even just grabbing a coffee with a friend.