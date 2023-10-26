3 Zodiac Signs Will Breeze Right Through The Hunter's Moon

During the upcoming full moon — which rises on Oct. 28, 2023 at 4:24 p.m. ET (1.24 p.m. PT) in resilient Taurus — the stars have a little chaos in store for most of the zodiac. This lunation is known as the Hunter’s Moon and doubles as a lunar eclipse, completing eclipse season. Some will feel this lunation’s plot twists more than others, and three lucky signs will evade most of the lunar drama. Instead, the three signs least affected by this moon will find abundance in both their finances and their self-worth.

As the climax of the lunar cycle, the full moon is typically a time of release, action, and completion. However, when it occurs alongside a lunar eclipse — which happens when our native Earth is sandwiched in between the moon and sun, making the moon appear invisible — we can expect abrupt endings and unforeseen twists. Since Taurus rules material comforts, this is a time to focus on your career, home, food, and the environment.

“Major situations concerning the material realm come into play now at a collective level as the universe asks us to figure out what is sustainable — and what is not — to keep in our lives,” says astrologer Narayana Montufar. For the zodiac signs least affected by the Hunter’s Moon, it’ll be easier to find solace in simple pleasures.

Read on to learn if you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by the Hunter’s Moon and lunar eclipse on Oct. 28.

June 21 - July 22

Who needs drama when you have a solid support group, Cancer? Even with the changes afoot, there’s power in numbers. Leaning into your relationships will help you persevere. “While a friendship could show signs of stress or change, you will be able to attune to a deep sense of spirituality at this time,” says Montufar. The crab’s planetary ruler is the moon, which makes a connection with Jupiter, the planet of good fortune. “It could mean either an overall feeling of abundance or a lucky break for you.”

Aug. 23 - Sept. 22

Do you feel the pull of wanderlust, Virgo? “You could run into the opportunity to experience all the pleasures life has to offer in the form of a trip, a new friendship, and even a new romance,” Montufar says. That could also look like smaller changes related to your appearance, like getting a haircut or updating your wardrobe. “This is due to Venus being in Virgo during this eclipse, bringing a sweet, loving, and creative vibe to this sign.”

Feb. 19 - March 20

There’s a lot on your mind, Pisces, and this headstrong moment is giving you the fortitude to speak your truth — even if you stand alone. “A magical moment could arrive for you in the form of positive news, and it could even be as a as an epiphany,” Montufar says. The Hunter’s Moon will help you bridge your creative ideas with tangible concepts. “You could do some of your best work this week if you allow yourself room for experimentation.”

Source:

Narayana Montufar, astrologer and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power