When you live with roommates, it isn't always easy to enjoy some "alone time." While there's no shame in masturbating, because we all do it, it's natural to feel a bit hesitant when you know people can hear the buzzing sound all the way down the hall. And so you lay there, pining away for quiet sex toys that don't need to hide in a drawer.

It really does seem like some of the most beloved vibrators of all time are loud. Like, hear-them-through-a-wall loud. But because masturbation is healthy and so important to your physical, emotional, and mental wellbeing, it might be worth it to add a new option or two to your collection.

Of course, masturbating without a vibrator is always an option. You can slide your hand down and do your thing, with nary a buzz to be heard. But if that just doesn't cut it, there are plenty of high-quality sex toys on the market right now that skip the vibration, and thus won't wake anyone up.

From the LELO Sona Cruise (which offers a "sonic clitoral massage") to Sweet Vibrations' Pixie (which is basically silent), here are nine super quiet vibrators that promise to deliver.

1 Kip Kip Dame Products $89 From Dame Products we have the sleek, yellow Kip, a vibrator designed with ergonomics in mind. You can place it exactly where you want it and discreetly do your thing, without fumbling and readjusting. It's waterproof, too, which means you use it the shower, and your roommates will be none the wiser.

2 Pixie Pixie Sweet Vibrations $39.99 Sweet Vibrations' Pixie is shockingly quiet, even though it dishes out a lot of power. So really the only problem you'll have in the noise department will be keeping your moans on silent mode.

3 Squish Squish Unbound $99 With five modes to choose from, Unbound's Squish is so quiet you could have a whispered conversation with your partner while using it — or with yourself — and you wouldn't hear a single peep out of the vibrator to distract you.

4 We-Vibe Nova Nova We-Vibe $149 We-Vibe's Nova is the only penetrative vibrator on the list. It's not because penetrative vibrators tend to be noisy, but the potential results — a blended orgasm — can sometimes induce some loudness, again in the form of moaning. Either way, Nova has 10 vibration modes and every one is "whisper quiet."

5 Satisfyer Pro Penguin Satisfyer Pro Penguin Satisfyer $59.95 If you're the type of person who prefers their sex toys to be both quiet and cute enough to leave anywhere in the house, then the penguin is the best option for you. This one is also waterproof, has 11 settings, and the all-important whisper mode.

6 Body Wand Aqua Massager Body Wand Aqua Massager Adam & Eve $89.95 While the adored Hitachi Magic Wand won't cut it when you need to be discreet, the Body Wand Aqua Massager can get the job done. This battery-operated device has eight massage patterns and, like the Magic Wand, a flexible tip. Where this one is different is the fact that it can be used in the water (thanks, batteries!) and it's a lot less "buzzy."

7 LELO SONA Cruise LELO SONA Cruise LELO $129 Like a lot of vibrators on this list, LELO Sona Cruise takes the "vibrate" out of the equation, marketing itself as a "sonic clitoral massager." With eight modes to choose from, you can climax over and over and over, and no one will ever know what you're doing under the covers, in the shower, or... wherever you take it.

8 Je Joue Mimi Soft Je Joue Mimi Soft Babeland $95 Not only does Je Joue Mimi Soft look more like a smooth pebble perfect for skipping across a lake than a sex toy, when it's turned on, its five near-silent speeds and vibration patterns do not disappoint. It's clitoral stimulation galore.