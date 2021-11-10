If your birthday falls within a few days of Nov. 21 or 22, then it’s possible you identify as a so-called Scorpio-Sagittarius cusp sign. The sun leaves watery Scorpio and ingresses into celebratory Sagittarius around this time each year — so being born on or near these dates means that you were just a few days (or even hours) off from being a different zodiac sign.

Cusps are controversial in astrology: It’s only possible for a planet to be in one zodiac sign at a time, which means that even if you were born just five minutes before the sun entered Sagittarius, you’d still be 100% Scorpio. That said, someone born on the Scorpio-Sagittarius cusp could still very well have both signs’ energy heavily present in their chart, albeit for other reasons. Personality planets such as Mercury and Venus always move through the zodiac in relatively close proximity to the sun, so it’s not unlikely that a late-November Scorpio would have some significant Sagittarius placements in their chart (or vice versa for a November-born Sagittarius). Having notable planets in both Scorpio and Sagittarius could explain why some people relate to both signs’ characteristics, or what some might think of as Scorpio-Sagittarius cusp traits.

When the sun enters the final degrees of Scorpio and enters Sagittarius each November, all zodiac signs can feel the shift — even if they’re not born around this time of year. Scorpio season takes us on an introspective journey that helps us come to terms with the harsher weather and darker days that mark this part of the year. Sagittarius season, however, is about finding our light and being optimistic. This zodiacal energy makes our collective journey toward the shortest day of the year (the winter solstice) a little bit brighter. The astrological shift that takes place on the Scorpio-Sagittarius cusp is about understanding the truth but still finding reasons to celebrate.

While being a cusp sign isn’t a real thing in astrology, being born near the sun’s transition between the two signs could still grant you a fun combination of Scorpio and Sagittarius zodiac energy, based on your planetary placements. If you’ve got a lot of Scorpio and Sagittarius activity in your chart, then getting to know some potential Scorpio-Sagittarius cusp traits will feel like looking in a mirror.

Scorpio-Sagittarius Cusps Are Driven By Passion

As one of the enthusiastic fire signs, Sagittarians are known for having an insatiable lust for life and an unstoppable vivacity. But deep and emotional Scorpios are just as passionate, as they experience things more intensely than just about any other sign. The combination of these energies can manifest as someone who’s a fierce lover, a zealous fighter, and who’s greatly invested in the things they care about.

Truth Is Of The Utmost Importance To Scorpio-Sagittarius Cusps

Raw and investigative Scorpios always want to dig beneath the surface to get to the heart of every matter, while knowledge-seeking Sagittarians strive to learn as much as they can about the world by traveling far and wide. While these zodiacal energies may have different philosophies, both Scorpios and Sagittarians are deeply invested in the truth — so someone born on the cusp may feel like they’re always on the hunt for deeper meaning, and they’ll value honesty above all.

Scorpio-Sagittarius Cusps Aren’t Afraid To Try New Things

Scorpio’s stealthy and strategic approach to life may seem like the polar opposite of Sagittarius’ free-spirited spontaneity — but when combined, these energies speak to someone who’s willing to brave new frontiers and step out of their comfort zone. While Scorpios tend to be more calculated about their plans and Sagittarians simply want to say yes to every opportunity, they’re equally willing to break down barriers in order to grow and transform themselves.

Scorpio-Sagittarius Cusps Have Strong Opinions

There’s nothing a Sag loves more than getting into a philosophical conversation that challenges their belief systems — but that doesn’t mean they can’t be a little self-righteous and or even evangelical about their own views sometimes. Similarly, as one of the stability-seeking fixed signs, Scorpios sometimes get stuck in their ways and resistant to looking at things from another perspective. That said, having strong (and sometimes stubborn) opinions about things is definitely a very Scorpio-Sagittarius quality.

Scorpio-Sagittarius Cusps Like Living Dangerously

Scorpio is represented by the symbol of the scorpion, while Sagittarius is represented by the symbol of the archer. Equipped with poison-filled stingers and bow and arrows, these signs both happen to have lethal defenses at their disposal. Perhaps this explains why both zodiac archetypes are so naturally drawn to the mysterious allure of the unknown and the thrill of taking a risk. They know they can land on their feet and protect themselves if necessary, so why not live dangerously and walk on the wild side?