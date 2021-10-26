The sun entered Scorpio just after midnight eastern time on Oct. 23, ushering in Scorpio season 2021, the end of daylight savings time, and and the hot ‘n’ heavy vibes of cuffing season. As one of the sentimental water signs, Scorpio’s passion-filled energy is associated with sex, secrets, and mysteries — so it’s safe to say that the coming month will be a juicy time for all zodiac signs’ love lives.

When the sun is in fixed water sign Scorpio (as it is from now through Nov. 21), there’s an emphasis on embracing on our dark sides, uncovering hidden truths, and sustaining emotional connections — so when it comes to love and relationships, depth, devotion, and honesty will shoot to the top of priority lists. We’re trading in the flirty and lighthearted vibes of Libra season for soul-level intimacy, raw sexuality, and transformation. However, Scorpio’s powerful vibes can also make us feel more jealous and possessive than usual, so check yourself if you find yourself stalking your crush’s social media likes or being suspicious of your lover for no good reason.

If you want to know how Scorpio season 2021 will affect your love life, it’s also important to peep the activities of the resident love and sex planets, Venus and Mars. We kick off the season with romance planet Venus in free-spirited Sagittarius, which draws us to exciting affairs and inspires us to take risks and try new things in love. But when Venus enters Capricorn on Nov. 5, we’ll likely be taking a more pragmatic approach to relationship, seeking more stability and longevity instead of adventure. Meanwhile, sex planet Mars (Scorpio’s traditional planetary ruler) spends the first week of the season in partnerships-oriented Libra, but joins the sun in sultry Scorpio on Oct. 30. This amplifies the raw intensity of the season and makes it a great time to bring more intimacy to your relationships and express your sexual desires.

Ready to dive into the steamy sauna of Scorpio season and get raw with those emotions? Here are your Scorpio season 2021 love horoscopes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

With your ruling planet Mars connecting with the sun in Scorpio over the coming month, expect for this to be a transformative and action-oriented period when it comes to your relationships, Aries. Surface-level connections won’t do it for you right now, so you’ll likely demand deeper and more intimate bonds with prospective partners. It’s also a great time to explore your kinks and let your carnal side reign supreme.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Scorpio season is all about relationships for you, Taurus, so focus on deepening your emotional connection to your partners or having conversations about commitment with casual flings. The new moon on Nov. 4 will allow you to turn over a new leaf in love, while the powerful lunar eclipse in your sign on Nov. 19 will help you break out of deep-rooted partnership patterns that have been holding you back from achieving true intimacy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Love planet Venus will spend the first half of Scorpio season lighting up your relationship sector, Gemini — so get ready to redefine your values when it comes to love, commitment, and compromising. The second half of the season will inspire you to dive even further into the energy of your partnerships, exploring the hidden desires and seductive secrets that lie beneath the surface. Don’t be afraid to go deep and bare your vulnerable side in order to get closer with your lovers.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Scorpio season is an exciting and sexy time for your love life, Cancer — so let loose by planning playful date nights and indulging in some flirtatious flings. The energy gets even more romantic during the second half of the season, when love planet Venus enters your house of partnerships. At this point, casual connections could become more committed, and you’ll be more willing to get serious with your lovers.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You usually love the excitement and drama of romance, Leo, but Scorpio’s emotional energy might make you feel a little more introspective and private about your feelings this month. Instead of planning flashy date nights out on the town, take your time getting comfortable with prospective partners or schedule some intimate time at home with your current beau. Being able to be vulnerable and talk about your feelings will be an important component of relationships right now.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Scorpio season is helping you to open up and more readily talk through your feelings, Virgo — so this is a great time for having conversations about romance and being more honest with your partners or crushes. If there’s something you’ve needed to get off your chest, this month will help you find the words to express it. Things could get especially steamy during the latter half of Scorpio season, when love planet Venus enters the most romantic realm of your chart. Plan some date nights and embrace your flirtier side to make the most of this fun-loving transit.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You’re kicking off Scorpio season with sexy planet Mars in your sign, Libra, which helps you to shed your inhibitions in love and be a little bolder about getting what you want out of relationships. Overall, the coming month is all about embracing your values, building up your self-worth, and getting clear about what’s important to you in love and romance — so summon up the confidence necessary to stand firm in your desires and ask for exactly what you need from your current or prospective partners.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Happy birthday season, dear Scorpio! With the sun, sexy Mars, and communication-oriented Mercury lighting up your sign this season, this is going to be an important time for speaking your truth, getting what you want, and letting your light shine in relationships. Expect for issues in your love life to come to a climax during the full moon eclipse on Nov. 19 — as this lunation will light up the relationship sector of your chart and bring some sudden shifts, transitions, or realizations about love. It may get rocky, but you’ll have a chance to release unwanted commitments and move forward with more stability.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

With love planet Venus lighting up your sign during the first half of Scorpio season, it’s a gorgeous time to get in touch with your romantic values and let your flirty side shine. However, this month also marks a spiritual period of inner transformation you, Sag — so while you can easily attract romance into your life right now, you may feel more comfortable spending time solo and keeping prospective lovers at arms’ length. Allow yourself to get in touch with your inner self before making any big moves in love.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Scorpio season is majorly activating your social life, Capricorn, so you might find that you’re more open to going out, meeting new people, and getting your flirt on than usual. But love gets especially exciting during the latter half of the season, when Venus enters your sign — making it a sexy time to embrace your romantic side and give your love life a glow up. Don’t be afraid to put yourself out there and have a little bit of fun.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

While Scorpio season’s vibe naturally puts our focus on intimacy and emotions, your bustling career is likely taking up most of your attention over the coming month, Aquarius. Because of all the exciting new opportunities arising in your professional life, you might find yourself seeking a lover who works in the same field as you or is equally focused on their grind. Either way, it’s important to be honest with your partners about what your current priorities are so that you don’t wind up causing drama or leading someone on.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You’re all about branching out and expanding your horizons right now, Pisces — which makes Scorpio season a great time to explore new things in relationships and step outside the box when it comes to love. If you’re linked up, this is a sexy time to mix things up in the bedroom or plan some unusual dates that give you a thrill. If you’re single, you might meet someone through work or mutual friends who could add some unexpected excitement to your romantic life.