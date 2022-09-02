The 3 Zodiac Signs Most Affected By The September 2022 Full Harvest Moon

Astrologically speaking, there’s a lot of confusion in September. And things are only going to get more disorienting thanks to the September 2022 full Harvest moon, as it ingresses into daydreaming Pisces. On Sept. 10, la Luna is illuminating our wildest dreams, but even with its pure intentions, it has the potential to come with the cost of delusion. And for the few zodiac signs most affected by the September 2022 full moon, this happy-go-lucky lunation prompts them to acknowledge the boundary between fact and fiction.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, we call this lunation a Harvest moon since it’s the full moon closest to the fall equinox, which kicks off Libra season on Sept. 22. This is major mutable energy as we march into the new season. This is a great time to bury the hatchet, release negativity, and look forward to a new chapter of hope.

But don’t let that intimidate you — overall, this lunation is a great time to sit still, reset, and daydream. “In the days leading up to the full moon, we definitely have some frustrating aspects playing out in the cosmos, but this full moon is going to soften and soothe any tension or hardships,” Ryan Marquardt, an astrologer, tells Bustle.

And sensitive Piscean energy is only part of the lunar forecast. Mercury retrograde, which has a tendency to meddle in our daily routine and wreak havoc, arrives just before September’s full moon. This energy prompts us to slow down, reflect, and evaluate our relationships rather than take action. So if you’re most impacted during this lunation, take a pause. “Any work you're doing around this full moon needs to feel fun and low-pressure, otherwise you probably won't love the result if you're putting in too much conscious effort,” says Marquardt.

Even though this is a soft and sweet lunation, for some, it can feel a lot like revisiting karma in order to move forward. Keep reading to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the September 2022 full Harvest moon.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle This is a big moment for your career and public image, Gemini, so it may seem like the pressure is on you to make a good impression. Pisces energy often muddies the waters of reality and fantasy, so it could be that you’re learning to let go of illusions or expectations of others when it comes to your reputation. “It's going to be an action-packed month, and Gemini will feel compelled to make big moves in their life, but the full moon is not the best time to do that,” Marquardt says. “The more you can still yourself and get comfortable in your quiet moments, the better.”

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle The full moon in Pisces is impacting your relationships, Virgo. You may find ex flings, relationships, or friendships coming out of the woodwork especially with Mercury retrograding during this time. It may feel like a test to see how far you’ve come in developing healthy relationships. This lunation is prompting you to let go of resentment or old arguments that keep you from mending things and moving forward. “There's likely to be confusion about who’s — and who’s not — good for you to be around, but the full moon should help provide clarity about this, even if it hurts to realize that a special person isn't as ride-or-die as you’d hoped,” says Marquardt.