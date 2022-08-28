Summer’s coming to an end, but first it’s time to kiss it goodbye with a glittering full moon moment that brings your dreams to life. The September 2022 full moon is rising on Sept. 10, and it’s going to enhance emotions and deliver some end-of-season surprises. Known as the annual Harvest Moon due to its close proximity to the autumn equinox, it also happens to be the last major lunation of the summer, so you’ll want to know how it’s going to affect your zodiac sign.

It’s happening in the middle of down-to-earth Virgo season, which puts focus on logical matters and makes us extra attentive to life’s practical details. However, because this full moon takes place across the zodiac in water sign Pisces, you’re being temporarily plunged deep into the ethereal world of your emotions. Pisces’ poetic and sensitive energy will amplify full moon feelings, making intuition just as important as observation, and making your fluffiest fantasies feel possible. However, it’s important not to get too carried away in your emotions — Mercury retrograde will be in full swing under this lunation, so it’ll be easy to end up saying something you don’t really mean or otherwise getting swept up in the intensity of the full moon drama.

September’s full moon is forming a loose conjunction with dreamy planet Neptune, further connecting you with your fantasies and illuminate our imaginations. Additionally, a sweet sextile aspect to eccentric planet Uranus adds a fun surprise-factor to this late-summer lunation, so look out for sudden changes of heart. You may see some of your summer goals unexpectedly come to fruition or reach an exciting climax, so expect the unexpected. Summer may be coming to a close, but with this full moon’s rose-colored energy, the future still looks sunny.

Here’s the scoop on how the September 2022 full harvest moon will affect each zodiac sign.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Let’s get emotional, Aries! Mercury retrograde is majorly mixing things up in your relationships during the full moon, but you can use this lunation’s sensitive energy to go inward and do some self-reflection. Instead of reacting to things based on your initial feeling, challenge yourself to press pause on outside drama. Spending some solo time resting, introspecting, or spiritually connecting will do you good — and might bring you some mystical insights, too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

They say it takes a village, Taurus, so don’t sleep on the power of your community to help you reach your goals. This full moon’s uplifting energy may inspire you to connect with friends and get a little more involved with the world around you. Share your creative ideas with your crew or find ways to get others on board when it comes to your passion projects. Under this full moon, teamwork truly makes the dream work!

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your work life is under the spotlight of this full moon, Gemini, so get ready to put your most unique and creative ideas on display. While this isn’t necessarily a time to start a new professional endeavor, some projects may come to a climax or resolution that make you feel more optimistic about what’s to come. Additionally, some exciting surprises could suddenly shift your career trajectory in a new direction, so be willing to go with the flow.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It’s easy for a sentimental zodiac sign like you to cling onto the past, Cancer — but this full moon will inspire you to shed your old ideas about the world and let go of limitations. It’s OK to start believing in your dreams and aspirations, even if they feel a little risky. In the grand scheme of things, would you rather have played it safe or have followed your heart? Trust in your magic.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

It’s easy for a feisty fire sign like you to project a strong sense of confidence and independence, Leo. But this full moon may highlight the more vulnerable and hidden parts of yourself. Having surface-level swagger is great, but acknowledging your power on a deeper level will make you feel so much stronger. Use this emotional full moon moment to explore your shadow side and dissect the darker sides of your desires.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

‘Tis your season, Virgo, so you’re currently the star of the cosmic show. However, this full moon highlights your one-on-one partnerships — so you may need to focus on your closest bonds. Now’s a beautiful time to bring a greater sense of emotional depth and spiritual connection to your relationships. Just know that sensitivity levels will be high, so sprinkle some extra gentleness and compassion over your conversations.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You're in the process of prioritizing your inner growth and spiritual development, Libra — so use this dreamy full moon energy as inspiration to make your daily routine more mystical and fulfilling. If something feels emotionally draining or unaligned, don’t say yes to the invite or request on impulse. Instead, make more room for things that feed your soul and enhance your wellness.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

The full moon is in a fellow water sign, so you can guarantee its flooding you with feelings, Scorpio. But it’s also flooding you with inspiration and passion, so channel that into something meaningful. Whether the spark you’re feeling is creative, romantic, or something else entirely, now’s time to find ways to express what’s in your heart and indulge the fun-loving dreamer inside of you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

It’s time to take a break from your adventure-seeking tendencies and face your feelings, Sagittarius. Matters in your home, family, or personal life may be coming to a sudden climax, bringing up sensitivities from the past or flooding your heart with meaningful memories. Instead of running from your emotions, try immersing yourself in them. You have to feel it to heal it, and you may experience some important growth in the process.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

If there’s been a build-up of big feelings inside you, Capricorn, this full moon is the time to let them loose! Your emotions don’t need to be practical or logical in order to be valid, and speaking your truth can lead to closer to connections and a greater sense of peace — so focus on sharing what’s in your heart instead of trying to be stoic. Just be sure to choose your words a little more carefully, as Mercury retrograde is still mixing things up in the communication department.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

As one of the mentally-focused air signs, thinking conceptually comes naturally to you, Aquarius. But this mystical full moon is asking you to go beyond ideas and get in touch with your intuition. Listening to your gut and only saying yes to things that feel aligned with your values is a skill, so start practicing it. Once your psychic-like powers match your intellectual prowess, you’ll feel unstoppable.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Get ready to manifest your dreams into reality, Pisces. With the moon in your sign — aligning with your ruling planet Neptune, no less — now’s the time to express yourself fully and prioritize your personal objectives. Don’t be afraid to be your quirky and imaginative self, and commit to embracing whatever feelings this full moon brings to surface, even if they’re unexpected.