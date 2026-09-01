Your September Money Horoscope

If you’ve had a spendy summer, the astrology of September is here to help you get your finances organized and restore order in your bank account. Virgo season’s detail-oriented and practical-minded vibe is the perfect backdrop for tidying up your life and implementing new habits, while the fresh-start energy of the autumn equinox puts everyone in a more balanced and even-keeled mindset as they embark on a new season. Your September 2026 money horoscopes bring lots of opportunities for growth, both personal and fiscal.

September is full of potential, but don’t get discouraged if you have trouble getting a project off the ground during the first week of the month. A frustrating square between hot-headed Mars and maturity planet Saturn forces everyone to temper their expectations and delay some of the gratification they were charging toward. These roadblocks may be irritating, but it’s forcing you to look deeper into the details of whatever you’re pursuing and think more creatively about how to navigate the detours.

If you’ve got ideas you’d like to manifest in your career or financial life, the new moon in Virgo on Sept. 10 is one of the best cosmic opportunities to rebuild your reality and map out your path to success. This lunation harnesses all the focused, attentive, and clarifying energy of Virgo season, allowing you to hack your schedule and develop new routines that better support your plans. Get granular with the habits you’d like to adopt and all that you’d like to call into your life. With the luminaries in Virgo, the more detail, the better!

The autumn equinox hits on Sept. 22, officially ushering in a brand new season. This is true astrologically too, as it also marks the first day of Libra season. Both the equinox and the sign of Libra embody the energy of balance, making this an important time to focus on fairness, evening out your scales, and finding your equilibrium. If you’re putting too much money toward something that isn’t paying off, or not giving enough energy to a work project that’s got high-paying potential, start making the necessary adjustments that’ll make things feel more aligned.

Find your footing while you can, because the intensity of the full Harvest Moon on Sept. 26 has the power to knock you into a brand-new timeline — but perhaps you need the kick. This fiery lunation rises in the zealous and fearless sign of Aries, asking you to act on instinct, stop sugar-coating, and embrace your will. This could be a time of revolutionary change and powerful revelations, so look out for deep realizations around your current goals, especially as they relate to career or cash flow.

Read on for your zodiac sign’s September 2026 money horoscope.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) It’s time to get real about your routine. Your habits could use a revamp, and the new moon on Sept. 10 helps you turn over a new leaf and bring more productivity into your schedule. You’re learning to use your time and energy more effectively at work. Two weeks later, the full moon in your sign helps you shed old skins and get in touch with your goals. You’re entering a more creative era — one that will bode well for passion projects, money in your pocket, and confidence at work.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Handling your money in a less traditional fashion could actually be helpful for you this month. The new moon on Sept. 10 is great for mapping out lucrative side hustles, but the days following are where the real magic happens. Think outside the box. Libra season has you focused on your work routine, so use the last third of the month as a chance to let your responsible side shine. Tackle your to-do list once the full moon exhaustion passes.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Go-getter Mars in your chart’s money zone this month makes you more bullish and fearless about investments, spending, and the pursuit of wealth. The first week of September brings some conflicted feelings about your goals, but roads clear after that. The start of Libra season is the perfect time to cash in on a creative project. If you’ve got a hobby or side hustle that could become lucrative, take a chance now and make the next step — whether that means seeking investors or just making a website.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Personal hang-ups could keep you from making progress at work during the first week of the month, and you’ll need to work on finding your voice in order to push through the self-consciousness. The new moon on Sept. 10 is the perfect time to speak your truth. This prepares you for the full moon two weeks later, which rises in your career zone. Your professional goals aren’t just superficial — they’re tied to your higher self. This lunation is aligning your spirit with your will to help your talents shine.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Virgo season has you drilling into the details of your monetary resources, crunching numbers and taking inventory. This attentiveness and hard work pays off come the new moon on Sept. 10, which is an ideal time to make an investment or start adhering to a new budget. The full moon two weeks later fills you with inspiration to learn something new and pursue an interest — perhaps one that could shift your career in a new direction. Sign up for a course to further your education or expand your professional skill set.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Your season has you tuning into your needs and prioritizing your goals more unabashedly, which translates to more confidence and clarity at work. Birthday indulgences may have slightly dented your bank account, but you can use the new moon on Sept. 10 to start running a tighter ship. You’ve probably surprised yourself at work lately, and Libra season continues to inspire you to think outside the box when it comes to professional matters. Unconventional ideas make you a competitive force in the workplace, so don’t be afraid to rock the boat.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Career matters could clash with relationship needs during the first week of the month, forcing a compromise. Your intuition is a helpful guide when it comes to doing the right thing. Follow it to ensure you don’t leave a professional opportunity hanging. Libra season brings the desire to indulge in life’s luxuries, so treat yourself to an opulent birthday gift. A little audacity could take you far this month too, especially with assertive Mars in your career zone. If you want something, chase it — don’t wait for someone else to offer it to you.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) You’ve got lofty aspirations, but can your current grind support these new endeavors? The first week of September forces you to rearrange your schedule and assess your priorities before you can fully pursue a new interest or potential career pivot. Pulling back to identify necessary adjustments is an ongoing theme this month, and your work responsibilities could feel especially heavy mid-September. Set aside extra time to rest — but make sure to lock in under the full moon on Sept. 26. You can make great progress if you focus on productivity.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Virgo season has you locking in at work, and your extra focus on details and organization will grab the attention of all the right people. The new moon on Sept. 10 is ideal for mapping out a step-by-step plan toward accomplishing your professional goals. Let yourself get obsessive. Networking opportunities are abundant once Libra season comes around, so make an effort to connect with new people. The full moon on Sept. 26 is a great lesson in learning to sell yourself a little bit. Let go of self-consciousness and steal the spotlight. Squeaky wheels get the grease, right?

Capricorn (Dec. 31 - Jan. 18) You’re not into taking chances with finances — but you know that the occasional calculated risk could pay off big. Virgo season has you exploring the outer limits of your financial comfort zone, and the new moon on Sept. 10 might find you taking a leap of faith toward something new. Your career takes center stage in Libra season, so let your talents shine. Securing the bag becomes a little bit easier now, although it may require more flexibility in your day-to-day schedule. Be open to changing up your work flow.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Motivating Mars is your chart’s responsibility zone this month, giving you the energy and drive you need to revamp your schedule and get things done more productively. Your aura factor goes up at work mid-month too, so use your diplomacy and charm to win over the right people or smooth over professional disagreements. The new moon on Sept. 10 could bring a gift or financial boon from someone in your life — whether that’s an introduction to a benefactor, a loan that got approved, or some debts that finally got paid off.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) You’ve got plenty of creative passion projects on your plate, but turning something from “fun hobby” to “lucrative hustle” is easier said than done — especially during the first week of September. Collaborate with someone to bring in a fresh perspective, or ask a trusted confidant help you patch up the holes in your plans. Libra season is a time to focus on debts and financial entanglements. If you want to feel more sovereign in your affairs, the last third of the month is your chance — and the full moon on Sept. 26 is especially well-suited to money manifestation.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.