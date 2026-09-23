The astrology of September has chilled out in comparison to the cosmic chaos that reigned through the summer, but this last stretch of the month sees things picking up speed again. That’s heavily due to the full moon rising on Sept. 26. This lunation doubles as this year’s Harvest Moon due to its proximity to the autumn equinox, which was on Sept. 22 — and it’s most definitely here to help everyone get in touch with themselves during this seasonal transition. There are a few zodiac signs who will be less affected by September’s full moon, so for them, this lunar intensity will be more gentle than jarring.

Libra season began alongside the autumn equinox on Sept. 22, which has brought balance to the forefront of everyone’s minds. This cardinal air sign energy seeks diplomacy, harmony, and synergistic partnership. However, the full moon will be in the directly opposite sign of Aries, and this hasty and headstrong vibe contrasts the poise and politeness of the Libra sun. Having the full moon in Aries connects you with your inner fire, tempting you to act more impulsively. It’s a time to blaze your own trail instead of slowing down to wait for everyone else — because some endeavors require you to be the leader and make executive decisions by yourself.

This full moon is getting a motivating boost from warrior planet Mars — Aries’ cosmic ruler, and the subsequent ruler of this full moon — so you’ll probably feel especially self-directed, and may have a brilliant revelation about what your inner compass is pointing you toward. However, you may have a hard time justifying your vision to others, as the moon will be in a close embrace with numinous Neptune. This mystical planet’s influence casts a dreamy haze over your full moon plans — so they may have less form, but they’re rich with plenty of feeling. The trick is to make sure you’re in spiritual alignment with yourself and your actions now. Your intuition is the North Star, and it’s up to you to summon up the confidence you need to charge bravely and fearlessly toward your destination.

This has the potential to be an empowering lunation for everyone, and the signs least affected by the Sept. 26 full Harvest Moon will be able to tune directly into their frequency.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) This full moon is all about your intuition. For the coming month, there’s a big focus on getting your schedule and responsibilities sorted out, and creating a healthier work-life balance. However, the vibe under this full moon is much less rooted in your daily reality. Before you dive into your autumn reset, you may need to step out of your conscious mind and release some control. Your higher self has something to say, and you’ll need to tune out the noise in order to hear it. Press pause on work and set some time aside to rest, daydream, and make space for some subconscious messages to come through.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) You’re being gifted a greater sense of what is and isn’t working in your relationships, whether those are personal or professional. While you may not be able to name exactly what’s sitting between you and someone else, you’ll most certainly be able to feel it — and once you know something’s there on an emotional or energetic level, you can do some retroactive investigation to get to the bottom of it. Plus, this lunation shares your cosmic ruler, Mars, which is wrapping up a tour of your chart’s most philosophical and adventurous zone. You’re changing up your paradigms and reconnecting with your values — which means some of your boundaries and interpersonal dynamics might shift, too.

For more, check out your tarot reading.