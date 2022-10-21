4 Zodiac Signs Most Affected By The October New Moon

Buckle up for a bit of lunar drama thanks to the October 2022 new moon solar eclipse. Arriving on Oct. 25 in mysterious Scorpio, the eclipse will herald changes, revelations, and shocking plot twists. While these shifts may be a fresh sigh of relief for some, this lunation is generally about bringing dramatic twists and turns — especially for the four zodiac signs most affected by the October 2022 new moon solar eclipse.

New moons usually represent a time of reflection and preparation. It’s the ideal time for setting intentions and starting new projects. But since this lunation is an eclipse — which brings about sudden changes, abrupt endings, and over-the-top emotions — you may want to save your new moon rituals for the next lunation. Scorpio is an intense water sign all about passion and sensuality, so if you’re one of the few most impacted by this lunation, expect any revelations and curveballs thrown your way right now to be in the realm of intimacy, partnerships, or emotions.

“When the moon is in Scorpio it makes it challenging to express ourselves emotionally because Scorpio is a deeply private and complex sign,” Desiree Antila, astrologer and author of the forthcoming book, Sun Signs In Love tells Bustle. “Emotions can be felt so intensely that they become overwhelming.”

As an omen for radical shifts and endings, this eclipse is surely staying on the Halloween theme — so it makes sense that you want to know if you’ll be most impacted. Read on to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the October 2022 new moon solar eclipse.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Watch out for bumps in the road in your relationships, Taurus. This eclipse might not necessarily bring endings, but it is centering around changes of hearts and emotional revelations that disrupt the coziness in your relationships. Trust that what’s happening is for a reason. “This moon is opposing your sun and the north node of destiny, which will feel fated and make things that were destined for you happen quickly,” says Antila.

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 23 - Aug. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle This lunation is stirring up some sentimental feelings, Leo. Sudden shifts are shaking your foundations and prompting you to reflect on what you need to feel safe and secure. Don’t be afraid to show your vulnerable side and lean on your family (or chosen family) right now. “This eclipse will have you feeling like you need more than what you are currently getting,” Antila explains. “Take some time to rest and recoup to figure out how to get what you need.”

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle The eclipse in your native sign may feel like a total identity crisis, Scorpio. This is a period of release — get ready to say goodbye to resentment, grudges, and burdens. Those pent-up feelings you’ve been carrying will see the light, so don’t be afraid to let go in order to morph into who you desire to be. “This will bring you the change you have been looking for. This will act as a vortex, making doors shut and other ones open. While endings may be difficult, they are necessary to put you down the path you were meant to travel.”

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Prepare to feel a little vulnerable, Aquarius. The eclipse is mixing things up in your public life — specifically work and your reputation — causing you to scramble to find balance as everyone else watches. It’s a good time to pause, reflect on what you really desire, and face your feelings. “This will bring a big shake-up at work with a promotion or a sign that it is time to do something different altogether,” says Antila. “Do not make any big decisions now. Wait until we are out of eclipse season to make your move.”

Expert:

Desiree Antila, astrologer and author