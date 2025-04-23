Your Love Life This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

While this week might get off to a bumpy start, there’s a good chance you’ll end it feeling closer to your partner than ever. There’s a fun, flirty energy in the air, which is great if you’re in a long-term relationship and even better if you’re talking to someone new. (Get ready for some next-level texts.)

To see what’s in store, Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, pulled three cards to answer a set of romance-related questions that can be applied universally, regardless of your relationship status, and shared advice for navigating it all.

Card 1: What do I need to know about dating and love this week?

With the Ten of Wands in your reading, you might sense heaviness or the weight of responsibility in your relationship. “If you’re partnered, you or your significant other might feel overwhelmed, perhaps by external pressures, unresolved issues, or emotional baggage,” says Wang.

It’s something you might pick up on over dinner, via text, or simply by being in the same room together. Something won’t feel quite right, and you’ll need to talk about it. “This card urges you to communicate openly rather than shoulder burdens alone,” he says. Even if it’s just something eating you up at work, it’s better to say it out loud than hold it in and create a weird atmosphere.

The Ten of Wands also warns against taking on too much in the love department. If you’re talking to someone new, you might feel stressed if you see each other multiple nights in a row, or feel the urge to flake on a date if you’re overwhelmed by their constant onslaught of texts.

If you sense yourself stressing, it’s OK to take a breather. “This is a week to lighten the load, not add to it,” says Wang. “The good thing is that ten is the final card in the suit of wands, so whatever has been burdening you, it will come to an end, and you will soon be released from it.”

Card 2: How can I attract more love this week?

“Ah, the ultimate love card,” says Wang. “The Lovers signals alignment, passion, and soul-deep connections,” and it’s a good one to see after the awkwardness of the Ten of Wands.

To attract more love into your life — or make up for a heavy day — lean into your authenticity. “Be unapologetically you, whether that means flirting, expressing your desires, or simply trusting the universe to bring the right energy your way.”

With The Lovers in your reading, it suggests you’ll reignite a spark in a long-term relationship by prioritizing each other. If it’s been a minute since you curled up to watch a movie or surprised each other with a little gift, now’s the time to break the streak.

“For singles, a meaningful encounter could arise, so stay open to serendipity,” says Wang. “The Lovers card is ruled by Gemini, the sign of communication and networking. Perhaps this week you will be encouraged to socialize and make more connections.” Keep it light and fun, and you’ll be in for a good time.

Card 3: How does my date or significant other feel about me this week?

“Celebration is in the air,” says Wang. The Four of Wands represents fun, joy, and stability, which suggests your partner is feeling all this and more when they think about your relationship. While a happy mood might strike out of nowhere, it might follow one of the chats mentioned above when you clear the air and reunite.

“This card reflects harmony, commitment, and even milestones — think anniversaries, declarations of love, or simply a renewed appreciation for each other,” he says. “If you’ve been hoping for reassurance, the Four of Wands also implies they’re happy with you.”

This is a good time to go on a hot date. Maybe a sultry, dimly-lit dinner that leads to a steamy night in or a sweet outing to the place where you met. How cute would it be to recreate your first date?

If you’re talking to someone new, a text exchange or meet-up could feel exceptionally right, almost like you’re coming home to warmth and connection, says Wang. You’ll know someone’s a good fit just by how easy it is to hang out and chat about nothing.

“This card also literally symbolizes parties, events, and all types of celebration,” says Wang. “It is possible you and your partner will be invited to some kind of celebratory events.” To embrace the Four of Wands, RSVP yes to everything.

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, tarot reader, spiritual counselor

For more, check out your horoscope.