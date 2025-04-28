Your Love Life This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

If your love life has been a bit boring lately, good things are coming. The week ahead holds the potential for all sorts of romantic encounters, from fun and flirty first dates to steamy nights in with a long-term partner.

To see what’s in store, Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, pulled three cards to answer a set of romance-related questions that can be applied universally, regardless of your relationship status, and shared advice for navigating it all.

Card 1: What do I need to know about dating and love this week?

“The Ace of Cups is a powerful omen of new beginnings and an overflowing of emotions,” says Wang. When it comes to love, it’s one of the best cards you can see in a tarot reading.

It’s a major hint you’ll experience a surge of romance and intimacy, as well as heartfelt conversations in the days ahead. “This card also points to a fresh wave of affection, like a sweet gesture, a rekindled spark, or even a new level of emotional vulnerability,” he says.

If you and your partner have been feeling slightly out of touch, it could all change when one of you comes home with the other person’s favorite takeout or makes the time to sit and talk about fun future plans. If you’re in an LDR, this could manifest in a wave of texts from your partner, who clearly can’t stop thinking about you.

If you’re looking for love, the Ace of Cups suggests you’ll have a romantic encounter that’ll feel extra powerful and full of potential. It might look like a first date going well or someone you’ve been crushing admitting they feel the same way. “Open your heart,” say Wang, “because love is pouring in.”

One thing to keep in mind? This excess of love probably won’t be related to an ex, so don’t even think about breaking no contact with a late-night DM. “The Ace symbolizes a fresh new beginning, so I have an intuitive feeling that this card is telling you not to go back to an old partner,” says Wang. “There is limitless potential in you to find new love.”

Card 2: How can I attract more love this week?

“The Four of Pentacles reminds you that self-worth is magnetic,” says Wang. That means ditching the people who are stringing you along or taking forever to text back, and releasing yourself from the drama and stress once and for all. Once you do, it’ll free up space to meet someone who truly sees and appreciates who you are.

This card can also point to a tendency to hold onto resources with a tight grip. If you’re wondering how to attract more love, it suggests you need to open up and let go. “Sometimes, love flows more freely when we release control and trust in abundance,” he says. “If you’ve been guarding your heart too tightly or overanalyzing relationships, this week calls for a shift.”

This is a great reminder if you have one specific idea of what a relationship should look like. If you see it unfolding in only one way, it might help to try being a little more open-minded. Maybe you’ll meet someone and date casually before getting serious. Maybe you talk to multiple people at once. Switch up your approach, and you might have more luck.

If you’re already in a relationship, the Four of Pentacles reminds you to relax and enjoy your connection, instead of waiting for the other shoe to drop. “Remember, love thrives where there’s both openness and self-respect,” says Wang. “You do not need to overly self-sacrifice with a ‘people pleasing’ mindset to be loved. Be you, and you will be loved.”

Card 3: How does my date or significant other feel about me this week?

The Six of Wands is a card of victory and admiration, which means your partner sees you in a radiant, winning light. “They may feel proud to be with you, impressed by your energy, or simply attracted to your confidence,” says Wang. “If you’ve been waiting for reassurance, this card suggests they hold you in high regard.”

If you’re talking to someone new, don’t be surprised if they’re extra eager to chat this week. Expect “good morning” texts at 7 a.m. and dates that last late into the night because you can’t stop talking. That’s as it should be, so don’t settle for anything less.

If you’re in a relationship, “celebrate this positive energy and let it fuel your romantic connection,” says Wang. If you catch your partner glancing over at you, give them a come-hither stare.

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, tarot reader, spiritual counselor

