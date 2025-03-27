These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Always Overanalyze Their Love Lives

Not everyone is cool and nonchalant when it comes to dating. While some people are happy to have casual flings or to “wait and see what happens” with a new love, others want answers — and they want them now.

This is especially true for the zodiac signs who over-analyze everything, including their love lives. If they meet someone on a dating app, it won’t be long before they’re reading into every interaction. They might start looking for clues hidden within texts and observing their date’s body language for signs of compatibility, disinterest, or cheating. You name it, and they’ve likely got their eye on it.

These signs quickly turn into detectives, often because they don’t want to waste their time on a bad match. If they suspect someone isn’t fully invested, they’ll start digging to find out why. Cut to them sending screenshots of texts to friends and asking, “What do you think about this?”

They might keep this habit once they’re officially with someone, too. They might spend a lot of time checking in to make sure things are going smoothly and that they’re on the same page as their partner, even when they don’t really need to.

While this way of life might be stressful to some, for the over-thinkers of the world, it’s just another Tuesday. They might even enjoy assessing situations and gathering info, as it makes them feel calm and in control. Here are the top three zodiac signs who always overthink their love life.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21)

Yoke Fong Moey/E+/Getty Images

While earthy, grounded, practical Virgos have it together in all other aspects of life — working, keeping their home organized, sticking to their routines, etc. — they tend to overthink everything related to love, and it often makes them feel like they’re falling apart.

After a date, someone with Virgo placements (think Venus, moon or rising) will go home and replay every single interaction in their head. What did he mean by that? What was she implying by this? Virgos are ruled by the planet Mercury, which governs communication, intellect, and quick thinking, and it means they can’t stop themselves from combing through the tiny details in search of answers.

While Virgos are usually the level-headed ones in any friend group, they tend to lean on their besties for outside input when they’re dating someone new or falling in love. They’ve also been known to make pros and cons lists when trying to figure out if someone will be a good partner.

Some might even go so far as to make a slideshow or spreadsheet to present to their partner or their friends as a final test before committing. They’re very serious about finding a perfect match, and in the dating process, they will leave no stone unturned.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

lechatnoir/E+/Getty Images

As a sign ruled by Venus, the planet of love, it’s easy for Libras to obsess over their relationships. Many dream of having a partner and finding The One, and it means they spend a lot of time on dating apps swiping, liking, and starting conversations.

Even if they go on a date thinking they’ll keep it light-hearted and fun, it won’t be long before they catch feelings and want to define the relationship. Soon enough, they’ll start texting their friends morning, noon, and night for advice. This practice will include screenshots and voice recordings so they can pick apart everything their date has ever done or said.

As an air sign, Libras tend to think a mile a minute, and like Virgos, can also be extremely analytical. They’re also represented by the scales, which means they crave balance and loyalty. If a partner isn’t acting in a fair and just way, they won’t be able to let it go. Their love life might consume their thoughts, but they often find it romantic.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19)

Dmitrii Marchenko/Moment/Getty Images

As an emotional water sign, Pisces can’t help but overthink everything, including their love lives. It all stems from their deep appreciation for romance. Anyone with Pisces placements will have a storybook view of what a relationship can be, and it means they’ll be on the lookout for signs that everything’s heading in the right direction. All they want is a fairytale ending.

It’s why when they meet someone new, they tend to fall in love fairly quickly. It could be due to their Neptune ruler, which governs creativity, idealism, and imagination. A simple “good morning” text will have a Pisces falling head over heels. They’ll think about it all day and ponder what it might mean.

That said, Pisces are also incredibly intuitive, which means they’re quick to pick up on subtle changes in a relationship. If a partner has to reschedule a date or if they send a text at 10 a.m. instead of 9 a.m., a Pisces will think the world is ending or that they’re headed for a breakup. Since they’re sensitive, they like to stay 10 steps ahead so they don’t get hurt.