Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Spring is a particularly spendy time of year. Between tax day on April 15 and the warmer weather that’s beckoning you to buy sandals and sundresses, all eyes are officially on your bank account.

It’s why Letao Wang, an astrologist and spiritual counselor, pulled three tarot cards to find out what the week has in store for your finances.

Keep reading below for some answers to your most burning money-related questions.

Card 1: What do I need to know about my finances this week?

The Wheel of Fortune is one of the 22 tarot cards that make up the major arcana. Traditionally, these cards symbolize big ideas and life lessons, so it’s good to listen up when they appear.

This week, the Wheel of Fortune likely popped out to remind you that money comes and money goes. According to Wang, this card hints at the cyclical nature of wealth, which is reassuring to think about as you pay a huge bill.

Right now, your finances might be influenced by outside factors beyond your control, he says, but this card encourages you to stay optimistic and ready for new opportunities, as you never know what’s just around the corner.

This card is also ruled by Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, and that makes it all the more intriguing. “We are actually seeing a Jupiter and Uranus conjunction this week,” says Wang, so you might experience some extra luck or an interesting turn of events when it comes to your cash.

Card 2: How can I feel less anxious about money?

The Four of Pentacles highlights the importance of financial security and stability, but not in the way you might think. The card shows a person holding onto coins with a super-tight grip, almost to the point where they seem stuck or afraid to move forward.

If you’re wondering how to feel less anxious about money, “this card advises you to manage your resources wisely, balancing saving and spending,” says Wang. He suggests making a budget and a savings plan that’ll allow you to slowly pay off credit cards and loans that are weighing you down — while still leaving room for fun.

According to Wang, the Four of Pentacles reminds you not to cling to your resources too tightly. “Overly conservative financial practices may actually fuel your anxiety rather than ease it,” he says. In other words, go ahead and meet your friends for a drink at the rooftop bar.

Card 3: What will impact my career this week?

The Magician is a nice card to see during a tarot reading, especially when you’re wondering about the future of your career. “This card symbolizes creativity, masterfulness, and the ability to manifest your goals,” says Wang.

It suggests you’ll be in a good position this week to utilize your talents, in particular. If you’ve been noodling on a pitch idea or feeling extra artsy, then it might be time to let yourself shine.

“Whether you’re contemplating a new project, seeking to improve your current project, or even considering a transition, bear in mind that you have all the resources and the ability to shape your professional destiny,” says Wang.

If a lack of confidence has been holding you back, the Magician is a good reminder to take the leap and show all of the proverbial tricks that you’ve been hiding up your sleeve. This card is all about personal power and wowing an audience — or your manager.

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologist, tarot reader, spiritual counselor