These 3 Zodiac Signs Rarely Stress About Money

For some zodiac signs, money really does make their world go ‘round. They save as much as they can, chase high-paying jobs, and stress over credit card points and 401(k)s. But for other zodiac signs, they often have nothing more than a trusty debit card and a couple of five dollar bills in their wallet — and they wouldn’t have it any other way.

According to astrologer Stina Garbis, some zodiac signs don’t stress over money, and it’s as simple as that. It doesn’t mean they’re rich or have it all figured out. It’s just that they’ve never found finances to be all that interesting.

The zodiac signs that fall under this umbrella are often into an affordable, minimalist lifestyle. They adore a tiny studio apartment, trips to the thrift store, and low-key getaways, so you’ll never hear them stressing over big-budget purchases or debt.

On the off-chance that one of these members of the zodiac does get rich, they likely won’t let it get to their head. Many view money as something that comes as quickly as it goes, so if they end up broke again they’ll shrug it off and say “C'est la vie.”

Keep reading for the zodiac signs who have the chillest relationship with money, according to an astrologer.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

JulPo/E+/Getty Images

As an air sign ruled by Mercury, Garbis says a Gemini’s main priority in life is to hang out, have fun, and go where the wind takes them.

This is your chaotic friend who can’t afford to go to brunch, who always seems to be having trouble with their car, and who couldn’t tell you the difference between a credit and a debit card. And yet, they’re the happiest person you’ve ever met.

Geminis find a way to have fun on a budget. They’ll invite over their besties for a potluck or a pizza night or they’ll ask if you want to walk around the park for free. Their tenuous relationship with money has made them very creative, so they’re also the perfect person to call when you want to go thrifting and will help you see a vision for pieces you normally wouldn’t pick up.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

martinedoucet/E+/Getty Images

Sagittarius doesn’t care very much about material possessions or the money needed to get them. They’re happy to vibe out with friends, their dog, and the open road. As long as they feel untethered, that’s all they can ask for.

Their ability to view life this way might have something to do with their ongoing luck. As a sign ruled by Jupiter, the planet of abundance and expansion, things always seem to work out in their favor — even though they aren’t financially savvy and rarely plan for the future.

According to Garbis, this fire sign’s main priority is to travel and have a good time, but they aren’t picky about how it happens. They’ll hop on a rickety train, catch a ride with a pal, or wait for a cheap ticket at the airport that doesn’t include a carry-on. But one they won’t do is stress.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Zorica Nastasic/E+/Getty Images

For a Pisces to be happy, they only need a book, a cup of tea, and maybe a cat. Money is something they recognize is important — everyone has to pay their bills, after all — but it isn’t something they think about all that often.

According to Garbis, this water sign will grab a job that they enjoy and then they’ll exist within it, without ever trying to move up the corporate ladder. They don’t dream about becoming a manager or a CEO, as that would cause them too much stress. Instead, they’ll find happiness in their day-to-day schedule.

Pisces are far too wistful of a sign to stress. While they want to be comfortable, they aren’t going to lay awake at night worrying about their finances. Instead, they’ll face each challenge as it comes their way, or ask their circle of friends for help.

Source:

Stina Garbis, astrologer