Your Tarot Reading For The Week Of May 11 - 17

Your tarot pull for the week is the The Star, a major arcana card that represents hope, renewal, serenity, and inspiration, especially after a period of chaos or confusion. It’s the perfect antidote to stress. If your week ends up being busy, it’s a reminder to slow down where you can and do something nice for yourself.

This Star signals that the days ahead are going to be easy and relaxed, and that you’ll have more mental bandwidth than usual. Instead of running around, putting out fires, or playing catch-up, you’ll have a chance to kick back and take a much-needed break.

This is a good time to journal, process what you’ve been through lately, and maybe even start daydreaming about what’s next. You might be drawn to other wellness practices too, like yoga, a meditative shower, and long walks — maybe even one without music. Anything that allows you to get back in touch with your thoughts.

At work, things should feel even-keeled — or at least a little more manageable than usual. This isn’t the right time to stand out or go above and beyond. Lean into your routine, and pause to consider if your day-to-day activities are aligned with the kind of life you’d like to live. From this relaxed headspace, you might have a moment of clarity or get struck by a genius idea.

The Star also hints that you’ll take a happier, more relaxed approach to love. If you’re in the mood for a relationship, then you might see dating through a more positive lens. This week, the apps will seem like a place to gather and make genuine connections, not something you want to hastily delete off your phone.

If you’re in a relationship, your connection will feel deeper and more emotional, too. It’s possible you’ll have a meaningful conversation over dinner where you open up about your past or make exciting plans for the future. If you and your partner have recently dealt with stress or unpredictable events, this period could feel like a clean slate. Leave all the drama behind you and look forward.

This card is also also a sign to dip back into your friendships, whether you send a “just because” text to someone or host a relaxed get-together, like the viral “farmer’s market” party. The Star is all about feeling refreshed and reconnected.

For more, check out your horoscope.