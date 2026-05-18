Your Tarot Reading For The Week Of May 18 - 24

Your card for the week is The Hermit. It represents introspection, soul-searching, and inner wisdom. It also hints at a love for solitude, which might explain why you’re currently at home wrapped up in a blanket burrito.

As the name suggests, this card gives you full permission to lie low. Even if you’re the biggest extrovert, you can still have moments where you think, “You know what? I need a night in.” That might be the case in the days ahead.

It’s OK if you need to cancel a few plans or say no to a few asks in favor of curling up and watching Netflix. There’s nothing embarrassing about staying in this Friday or skipping happy hour on Wednesday. The earth will keep spinning, you’ll be glad you rested — and you can pick up where you left off next week.

If you typically love being alone, this might be the moment where you finally and fully accept that aspect of your personality. Even though the world screams at you to be social and connected 24/7, you’ve started to realize it isn’t something you crave as much as everyone else — and that’s OK.

There’s something deeply cool about enjoying your own company and doing things solo. Be the person who reads a book alone at the cafe or stays in on Saturdays to knit. Everyone will admire your confidence.

This major arcana card shows The Hermit holding a lantern, which suggests you’re out looking for yourself. It’s possible you’re going through a transitional period or aren’t quite sure where to turn next. Now’s the time to step away from distractions so it’s easier to hear your own thoughts.

If you’re dealing with a breakup, friend drama, or a tough time at work, go for a long walk so you can have a deep think or delete a few apps so you can revel in silence. Once the nagging outside input is gone, peek beneath the surface and get back in touch with what you truly want and need. Journal it out, talk to yourself, and see what comes up.

This is also a sign that you’re officially over surface-level relationships and interactions. You’re craving authenticity and something deeper, whether it comes to friends, partners, or even your daily routine. Make sure it all aligns with who you are and who you want to become.

For more, check out your horoscope.