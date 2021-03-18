To anyone else, two Tauruses in a relationship seems like the definition of boring. This is a couple who will go to the same restaurant every Friday night at seven until they’re old and gray. After all, the zodiac’s bull is a creature of comfort. They like what they like, they hate surprises, and tend to stick to a routine. While their approach to life would definitely turn some of the more spontaneous signs off, no one understands the bull like another bull. Taurus and Taurus’ zodiac compatibility will tell you everything you need to know about this earthy duo.

“A romantic relationship between a Taurus and another Taurus can be stable and dependable, but not the most exciting,” astrologer Kristina Bakrevski tells Bustle. “They both crave routine, hard work, and domesticity, but lack passion, spontaneity and diversity. They tend to act like an old married couple pretty fast, sticking closely to what they prefer.”

Sexually, these two make an OK match. Taurus is one of the most sensual signs in the zodiac. They’re all about physical touch, and they love showing their partner affection. According to Stephanie Gailing, astrologer and author of The Complete Guide to Astrological Self-Care, Taurus know what it’s like to give and receive pleasure.

“Each partner may be very keyed into what the other may desire when it comes to touch, as well as creating a beautiful environment that inspires romance and pleasure,” Gailing says. “If each partner can communicate to the other what they need, their sexual life may be quite fulfilling.” However, because it is two Tauruses, it’s not the most sexually exciting match. There is potential for this pair to get stuck in a rut due to their preference for the familiar. If both partners are open and willing to shake things up every now and then, their sex life should be satisfying enough for them both.

Emotionally, these two will just get each other. According to Gailing, they will understand each other’s need for security and how stressful change can be. Taurus is also known for moving very slowly, especially when it comes to emotions. Neither partner will push the other to move the relationship at a faster pace. “They instinctively know how much time the other needs to process and move through their feelings,” Gailing says.

With that said, dating someone of the same zodiac comes with its share of issues. Tauruses are notoriously stubborn, and like to believe they’re always right. Unless one or both partners are willing to give in and compromise, these two will never have a fully harmonious relationship. Tauruses are also known for bottling up their emotions, and letting it all out at once. It’s important for them to communicate issues as they come up, or else risk a huge fight later on.

But no surprise, the biggest threat to a Taurus-Taurus relationship is monotony. “Taurus has really strong preferences and can go long periods of time with the same routine, same job, same way of living — same everything!” Bakrevski says. “This can cause a lot of stagnancy between couples, so these two really need to incorporate variety into their relationship.”

Overall, a Taurus and Taurus definitely has what it takes to make it long-term. Both partners just have to be willing to step outside of their comfort zone every now and then. As Bakrevski says, “Taurus energy is ruled by the earth element, so in order for this partnership to stay healthy and resilient, the soil must be tilled often. Don’t be afraid to switch things up!”

