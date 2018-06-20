If you're looking for a super simple way to take your sex life to the next level, your zodiac sign is key. In astrology, each sign is associated with at least one part of the body, starting with Aries, who rules over the head, to Pisces, who rules over the feet. These are areas of the body that tend to be more prone to ailments and are sensitive to touch. According to astrologers, these are considered to be the zodiac sign erogenous zones. Whether you're looking for ways to pleasure your partner or make yourself feel good, each zodiac sign has at least one area of the body to focus on.

Erogenous zones are parts of our body with heightened sensitivity to arousal. While a lot of people share certain core spots (like the famous seven Monica outlined in Friends), a lot of the physical and emotional response varies from person to person. For instance, a Capricorn, whose sign rules over the skeletal system, might get pleasure from a sensual back massage, while a Libra, who's associated with the butt area, would love a playful spank. It's truly up to the individual.

So if you've been stuck in a rut or a routine in bed, and you're looking for something to give you a little added energy, you can turn to the zodiac. Astrologers have found that your zodiac sign doesn't just exist in your personality; It can resonate in your body too. And while no zodiac recommendation is going to be a one-size-fits-all solution, it may be fun for a bit of exploration when you're looking for it.

With that said, here is your erogenous zone, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Your Hair Agnieszka Marcinska / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images While your hair is, technically, not a living part of your body, it can feel really, really good to be touched. Especially if you're an Aries. "Aries love to have their hair stroked and played with, as the head is ruled by Aries," astrologist Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. "Gentle hair play brings tingles down their spine, awakening their senses, and gets them in a hot blooded mood." So whether it's a little tug, or a soft nuzzle, a touch to your hair might be just what you're looking for.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Your Neck And Throat While you might not be into a good old-fashioned hickey, if you're a Taurus, you should still be aiming for some action on the neck. "Soft kisses to the back of the neck will drive Taurus crazy! The throat chakra is ruled by Taurus, and any gentle action to the neck or throat will make any bull run wild," Stardust says. So whether you want to take it a step further or not, don't forget the place between your lips and your breasts.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Your Arms Of all of the zodiac erogenous zones, this is one of the more surprising. But for Geminis, it's a great little secret. "Winged messenger Mercury rules Gemini, which makes their arms super sensitive. A little feather tickle up the arms will drive Gemini into a sexual head spin," Stardust says. So if you're a Gemini, see what happens when you ask your partner to play with your arms a bit more. You may be in for some fun.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Your Boobs Everyone has 'em. So don't leave them out. "Cancer rules the breasts," Stardust says. "Gentle kissing, light massages to the chest and breast will delight even the most crabby of Cancers." This erogenous zone is particularly fun because Cancers can get turned on by even the most subtle attention to their boobs, which can make the excitement of foreplay all that much sexier.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Your Spine Next time your hands wrap around your Leo partner, pause a while. Leo's erogenous zone is rooted in their spine. "A back massage, particularly to the spine, will make every Leo’s heart soar with passion, as the warm sensations run throughout their body, making their hearts race," Stardust says. Plus, a good back massage can be good for the body and increase emotional intimacy. It's quite the win-win.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Your Torso Professional Studio/E+/Getty Images Virgo can get turned on by even the gentlest play. And play around the torso is especially exciting. "The torso is the hidden erogenous spot for Virgos," Stardust says. "Kisses and light biting up and down their torsos, stomachs, and waistlines makes even the most docile of Virgos excited." So make some time to focus on this part of your body next time you're alone or with a partner, and see whether you discover something new.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Your Bum When done right, a lot of people enjoy a little light spanking. But for Libras, anything in that region can be a huge turn-on. "The buttocks is the pleasure spot for Libras, as [they are] ruled by the butt. Libras love to have their backend cheeks gently stroked or hit gently with a love tap," Stardust says. Plus, if you're a Libra who's definitely interested in this type of touch, and are looking for more (or have thought about it), it might be a sign that anal play is right for you. Don't knock it 'til you've tried it, right?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Everywhere Scorpios: lucky you. The nature of your sign means that you whole body is ripe for sexual pleasure. "Light touching and teasing all over the body can send Scorpio into depths of intense arousal. Passionate by nature, the whole body is their erogenous zone," Stardust says. So put it to good use.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Your Hips And Thighs This is hard to mention without immediately launching into "Ayo Technology," 50 Cent and Justin Timberlake's 2007 hit, but Sagittarius: your hips and thighs are, in fact, where it's at. "Massages to the thighs, hips, and upper legs drive Sadges wild, as their most powerful sexual spots are being activated by touch," Stardust says. So remember to go a little bit farther south when you're going downtown to maximize pleasure. And good luck getting "your hips, your thighs, they got me hypnotized" out of your head.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Your Legs Martin Novak/Moment/Getty Images Once again, as the zodiac progresses, it seems that the sign's erogenous zones are being found further and further down the body. But who cares? There's more to explore. "Getting a little leg action, even a light touch to the thigh, can drive Capricorn crazy. Earthy Capricorn loves the power of connection through touch," Stardust says. So run your fingers up your partners' leg, or kiss them when your partner's legs are over your shoulders. Do whatever it takes to satisfy your Capricorn partner's urge to connect.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Your Calves And Ankles Aquarius, the water-bearer, likes to stay sexually grounded at the root of their body: their calves and ankles. "Aquarius rules calves and the ankles of the body," Stardust says. "Light biting or kissing to the ankles will make Aquarius hot, especially during intercourse." If you both are into it, try tying your Aquarius partner's ankles up in handcuffs, or tickling their calves. It might drive them wilder than you'd expect.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Your Feet Last but certainly not least is the Pisces, who is surprisingly turned on by touches to their feet. "A nice good foot massage will make Pisces swim fast with delight and pleasure, as they will feel calm and centered — and sexually robust," Stardust says. Perhaps think of it as their little internal fish gaining legs, and feeling that sensation for the first time. Or think of it as an opportunity to explore foot play that you'd previously written off. Do whatever feels right for you.

Your erogenous zones are up to you to explore, but sometimes peoples' interests have more in common than you'd expect. Exploring your relationship to your body through the zodiac can be really fun, and since you're looking into erogenous zones, pretty low-risk. Just try a light brush or touch to your sensitive body part, and see how it feels. You may learn something new.

