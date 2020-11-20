Here's Your Thanksgiving Break Sex Horoscope

The long Thanksgiving weekend is fast approaching, and even though the coronavirus pandemic is putting a damper on our usual plans, many of us will have an extra day or so off work — and some free time to lean into the current cuffing season energy, so you'll want peep your Thanksgiving break 2020 sex horoscope.

Days before Thanksgiving, romantic planet Venus moves into sexy water sign Scorpio, which heightens our desire for intimacy and erotic pleasure. Then on Friday, November 27, Venus forms an intense opposition aspect to wild planet Uranus — and this planetary face-off injects a high dose of unpredictability into our love lives. Expect surprise texts from an ex, a chance romantic spark with someone new, or a sudden change of heart. Meanwhile, fiery sex planet Mars is freshly out of its retrograde, and this forward-motion bodes well for our libidos. With Mars in Aries (its home sign) going direct again, we're all feeling bolder when it comes to asking for pleasure and stating our desires in the bedroom.

Additionally, with moon in sensual Taurus from Thanksgiving night through Sunday, we'll all be inspired to lean into our more hedonistic desires. Embrace your pleasure fully — splurge on a sensual surprise for your partner, wear your silkiest lingerie, light some sexy-smelling candles, or just give yourself permission to spend all day lounging around in bed with your favorite sex toys.

Whether you're planning to spend the weekend alone with your toys or connect with a carnal crush, check out the Thanksgiving break sex horoscope for your zodiac sign so you know how to set the mood.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Since your ruling planet Mars ended its retrograde earlier this month, your libido has been high, and you've been taking charge of your sex life in a new, empowering way. This holiday weekend, don't be afraid to ask your partner for what brings you pleasure, and lean into to your sensual side — even if you're flying solo.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

With romantic Venus lighting up your house of partnerships, you'll be ultra-focused on the dynamics between you and your partner right now, Taurus— or perhaps you're feeling like you want more commitment from a casual crush. Either way, the key to igniting the sexual spark lies in communication, so talk your way through your fantasies to make them a reality.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Have you been picking up on some flirtatious energy within your social circle or group of colleagues? It's possible that sparks are flying in these areas leading up to the holiday weekend, but once Thanksgiving rolls around, you might feel less incline to rush into anything. Take your time and treat yourself to some solo pleasure while you sort through your feelings.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You've been putting more energy toward your career and work life lately than you have sexual endeavors — but prepare for some unexpected advances from a crush, late night texts from an ex, or surprise revelations from a lover, as the planets are shaking things up in your romantic life.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You've been in the mood to expand your horizons and spice things up in your sex life lately, Leo — and the long holiday weekend could be the perfect time to try something new. Whether you use your time off to explore your fantasies solo or open up to your partner about the adventurous things you want to try, be confident about making your desires known.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You've been more in touch with your erotic side lately, Virgo, and you're opening up to yourself (and your partner) about your most taboo desires. You're seeking affairs that have depth, intimacy, and lasting power now, so if you trust yourself and your partner, the long weekend could bring an exciting vibe to try something new.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You've been learning to be more dominant within your intimate partnerships lately, Libra, so now's a great time to say exactly how you want to be spoiled in the bedroom. If you have beneath-the-surface desires that you haven't opened up about, start the conversation now — you might be surprised at how much pleasure it brings your partner, too.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

With romantic Venus in your sign, love is on your mind right now, Scorpio — but look out for drama within your partnerships that can put a hinder on everyone's pleasure. If there are stressors, arguments, or resentments building up between you and a sexual partner, speak your truth and talk things out thoroughly so that you're not lost in your head when it's time to have fun.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Your vibe lately is all about prioritizing pleasure wherever you can, so don't be afraid to flirt it up and make yourself feel sexy. However, if you're looking to plan some carnal fun during the holiday weekend, your best bet is to pencil it in rather than relying on your spontaneous Sagittarius nature to guide your schedule. If plans fall through, embrace some solo pleasure sessions.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

If there's a potential friend-with-benefits situation building in your life, the long weekend could bring the vibe that seals the deal. Stay open to the possibility of a fun and casual fling with a friend or someone you met through your crew. You'll be feeling extra flirty, playful, and open to pleasure this weekend, so let that energy shine and see who you attract.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You've been super focused on work this week, Aquarius, so it's OK if all you have the energy for during the holiday weekend is a Netflix n' chill session with your crush or partner. Having some fun and casual intimate time at home can still be sexy — light some sensual candles, opt for a romantic movie, and pour a glass of wine to set the mood.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Having extra time off during this break might inspire you to seek pleasure in new, adventurous ways, Pisces — so don't be afraid to mix things up and try something new in the bedroom. While you're normally one to lean into your emotions when it comes to sexual connection, let your physical pleasure take priority during the long weekend instead. Focus on the sensual aspect of sex and communicate what feels good.