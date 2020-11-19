Here's Your Thanksgiving Break Love Horoscope

Thanksgiving weekend is right around the corner — which is sort of a weird vibe this year, considering we're still in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. But we can at least come together around the fact that the astrology of Thanksgiving 2020 brings some unexpected twists and turns to our love lives. Whether your Thanksgiving plans involve making a five-course meal with your partner or just eating pumpkin pie in pajamas solo as you text your crushes, you'll want to know the Thanksgiving break love horoscope for your zodiac sign so you're prepared for the potential romance — and the potential dramas.

Let's look at the astrology of the weekend. The moon (which rules over our feelings) will spend most of Thanksgiving day in the cardinal fire sign Aries, which could give all of us an emotionally feisty edge. That means it's best to avoid picking fights with your partner or crush. By Thanksgiving night, the moon will move into pleasure-loving Taurus, where it'll remain through most of the long weekend ahead. With the moon in Taurus, we're seeking comfort through pleasure — which means lots of cuddling, massages, and sensual vibes.

However, we can't talk about your Thanksgiving love horoscope without also looking at the whereabouts of Venus, planet of love and romance. Just days before Thanksgiving, Venus will enter deep and mysterious Scorpio, which adds a ton of emotional intensity and sexual energy to the way we approach love. The day after Thanksgiving, Venus forms a tension-filled opposition aspect to unpredictable planet Uranus, reminding us that anything is possible in love. Romantic feelings and relationship statuses could change at the drop of a hat under this alignment, for better or worse, so keep an open mind. Neptune ends its five-month retrograde the following day, on November 28, so be sure you're processing your emotions realistically and not putting on rose-colored glasses, Neptune style, when analyzing your love life.

If you're looking for romance during the long holiday weekend, check out your Thanksgiving break love life horoscope and plan accordingly.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You want pampering this weekend, Aries, so let your partner know it's time to up the cuddles and maybe splurge on a Black Friday treat for you, as a token of their affection. However, shiny gifts and cuddle sessions won't be enough to distract from the intense feelings that could bubble up from beneath the surface. If you have unmet desires or power struggles in your relationship, you might suddenly find that you can't push them aside any longer.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This could be a big weekend for your love life, Taurus, as romantic planet Venus is lighting up your house of partnerships. If you're linked up, brace yourself for some potential drama with your partner that'll force you out of your comfort zone. If you're single, a sudden change of heart might make you more interested in commitment than you were before.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Thanksgiving break could be a dreamy time for you, Gemini. As you rest up ahead of the upcoming full moon in your sign, you'll probably want to lay in bed all day to cuddle with your partner or text sweet nothings to your crush. However, love drama could wake you out of this fantasy after Thanksgiving day, forcing you to find a happy medium so you don't have to sacrifice your work responsibilities for your duties as a lover.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your flirtation level is high this weekend, Cancer — with romantic Venus in a fellow water sign and the emotional moon in your house of hope and friendship, you're feeling social, embracing pleasure and seeking connections. If you're single, this weekend could mark a turning point with a crush, or an old fling might come back into the picture. If you're in a relationship, look out for flashy distractions that could tempt you into doing something impulsive.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may have some professional responsibilities on your mind over the long weekend, but don't let this take away from the depth of emotion you'll have access to within your relationships during this time. You have an opportunity to open yourself up to love and nurturing right now, so while it's great to focus on your accomplishments, don't let it distract you from important matters of the heart.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're looking to mix things up and branch out a bit, Virgo, perhaps itching for a romantic getaway or even a fresh topic of conversation to approach with your crush or partner. This Thanksgiving weekend could serve some unexpected news or a chance run-in that will give you a new perspective on romance, which could spark connections if you're single or a chance at more open communication if you're in a relationship.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you haven't set proper boundaries in your romantic relationships, Libra, you might find that the events of this holiday weekend make it painfully obvious — which could prompt some important conversations about your desires and hidden feelings. However, it's important to not dwell on the darkness. Connect with your partner through lots of physical touch or sensual virtual time to soothe the stress.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

With Venus in your sign, you're feeling more sensual and romantic than usual — but Thanksgiving weekend could prompt some romantic drama. You might be caught off guard by the feelings or actions of your partner, but avoid whipping out your scorpion stinger in self-defense. By upping the communication and speaking your needs honestly, you can work through any unexpected dramas.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

As a fast-paced fire sign, you don't mind juggling a busy holiday weekend schedule — but is packing your to-do list with work, chores, and other projects the best way to spend this extra free time? You have a chance this weekend to connect with your partner (or your inner-romantic) on a more spiritual level, so lighten up your workload so you can honor the higher-minded issues that are coming up around your relationships.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You've been spending more energy connecting with friends and prioritizing social time lately, Capricorn, and you might find that your crew could connect you with a romantic partner, too. If you're single, look out for a spark between you and an old friend or new face. This weekend has you feeling more open to pleasure and passion than usual, so use that flirty energy to your advantage.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This weekend inspires you to get real with the people you love, Aquarius — expect serious heart-to-hearts with your partner or some unexpected vulnerability with a crush. If you have extra time off, lean into this opportunity to access your emotions more easily and let your guard down. Prioritize honoring yourself and not worrying so much how the outside world perceives your love.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Right now, you're keenly aware of your need for freedom in love, Pisces, so you might feel extra sensitive about your partner or crush holding you back from the adventures that you seek. If something comes up that makes you feel too restricted, talk through it. Leaning into open and honest communication is the key to navigating these emotions and reaching a healthy conclusion.