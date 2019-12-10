Here's The Luckiest Day Of 2021 For Your Zodiac Sign

Simply looking back on the astrology of 2020 is an exhausting task. Thankfully, 2021's cosmic forecast looks less rocky — and a new year also means we have a whole new batch of lucky days in astrology to look forward to. While some planetary aspects have the power to sprinkle magic over everyone's day, there are always going to be especially auspicious moments that affect certain people more than others. So when you find out the luckiest day of 2021 for your zodiac sign, you'll want to mark your calendar.

While there are still some tough ongoing planetary battles going down through 2021, there's some luck on our side. We can look forward to fewer retrogrades in 2021, as well as a fortunate conjunction between love planet Venus and passion planet Mars that only happens every two years.

When thinking about luck in astrology in general, it's important to look to the two planets known as the benefic planets in astrology, which are Venus and Jupiter. The term "benefic" refers to the planets' reputations as being generally positive and bringing a beneficial influence to a horoscope. Venus, known as the "lesser benefic," is the planet of love, luxury, and pleasure — so positive Venus aspects often indicate highly enjoyable, sensual, or fortunate experiences. Jupiter is known as the "greater benefic," because this is the planet of good luck itself. Jupiter rules over good fortune, big opportunities, high aspirations, and bountiful abundance — and it brings a positive outlook and sense of optimism to almost everything it touches.

What will you do on the luckiest day of 2021 for your zodiac sign? Read on to see what kind of magic the planets have in store for you next year and start planning your lucky-day party.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Luckiest day: March 26, 2021 When love planet Venus and the creative sun form an alignment in the zodiac (an aspect known as the "Venus Star Point"), it brings magic, romance, and the thrill of a new and pleasurable beginning — and it shines a warm spotlight on our dreamiest desires. In 2021, this auspicious conjunction is taking place in your sign, Aries, which is bestowing you with the luck of love and making your birthday season extra special. "Love is a splendid thing as the Venus Star Point aligns with your sun, starting a whole new romantic journey in matters of the heart," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. Expect to feel butterflies in your stomach, in a good way.

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Luckiest day: January 17, 2021 Uranus, planet of change, will be journeying through your sign all through 2021, continuing a theme of awakening and inspiration in your life. In January, a square aspect between Uranus and lucky planet Jupiter could kick-start something new and exciting in your professional life. "The direction of your career may take a wild turn for the better when Jupiter and Uranus square off on January 17," Stardust says. While these sudden shake-ups could be overwhelming for some, your patient nature ensures you're able to take advantage of all its blessings. What's more is that an energizing square between Mars and Jupiter that same week boosts your motivation and ambition even further.

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Luckiest day: May 31, 2021 In astrology, the North Node represents fate, destiny, and the direction of our future — and it's spending 2021 in your sign, Gemini, which helps to align you with your true path. On May 31, in the middle of Gemini season, the North Node with form a conjunction aspect with your sun sign, bringing loads of luck and magic. "The North Node aligns with your sun, pushing you toward the limelight," Stardust says. Be ready to embrace your star qualities and take steps toward your destiny, because good fortune will be on your side today.

4 Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Luckiest day: June 23, 2020 Just after Cancer season begins, we'll experience a gorgeous trine aspect between the sun and abundant planet Jupiter in Pisces on June 23, bringing a special boost of good luck to Cancers especially. Trines are the most harmonious astrological aspects of them all, and lucky Jupiter is super comfortable in Pisces (as it rules over this dreamy water sign in traditional astrology). This alignment will bring you optimism, generosity, and good fortune. A second trine on the same day between dreamy Neptune and lovely Venus (who is also in your sign on this date, lighting up your sign with romance) will sprinkle fairy dust over your life and help to activate your most pleasurable fantasies.

5 Leo (July 23 - August 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Luckiest day: July 13, 2020 Love planet Venus and power planet Mars are aligning for a once-every-two-years tryst in your zodiac sign on July 13, Leo — so get ready to feel a climax of magic when it comes to both romance and creativity. This rare and lucky aspect launches you into a new relationship cycle that can bring much-welcome fresh energy to your love life and re-invigorate your creativity when it comes to passion projects. You'll be bursting with inspiratio and romance, making life feel super exciting and ensuring that pleasure and romance are waiting for you around every corner. Take advantage of this creative boost as you usher in a new cycle.

6 Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Luckiest day: July 12, 2020 Lucky planet Jupiter will dip into Pisces twice this year, lighting up your house of partnerships and bringing loads of new opportunities in love — which can help you smooth out any issues in relationships and deepen your romantic bonds. "When Jupiter enters Pisces on May 13 to July 28 and then from December 28 into 2022, love will take you to new heights and emotions," Stardust says. This energy will peak on July 12 when your ruling planet Mercury will form a harmonious trine aspect with Jupiter in Pisces, bringing clarity, open-mindedness, and depth to your communication within partnerships.

7 Libra (September 23 - October 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Luckiest day: September 6, 2020 Having your ruling planet Venus in your sign brings out your artistic sensibilities, romantic feels, and your taste for luxury, Libra — so when Venus forms a magical trine aspect with Jupiter on September 6, those feelings will go into overdrive. The two benefic planets are aligning in your favor today, boosting your pleasure to new heights and bringing you a love-story-esque romance of epic proportions. And with lucky Jupiter in your house of dating and creativity, you'll be capable of succeeding at anything that brings you joy today.

8 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Luckiest day: November 17, 2020 Your ruling planet Pluto is known for its intensity, but when it aligns with your sun sign on November 17 in a positive sextile aspect, you're going to feel like you've fully stepped into your power, Scorpio. This potent alignment during your birthday season helps you mesh your shadow side with your external self, making it possible to turn your pain into rich inspiration that can transform you. An added boost of energy comes from fiery Mars in your sign, which is forming another harmonious sextile with love planet Venus. This flirty aspect will bring an added dose of both passion and pleasure to your endeavors today, making it a perfect day to chase after any and all of your personal goals.

9 Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Luckiest day: May 21, 2021 During the spring, your ruling planet Jupiter (planet of good luck himself) will move into dreamy Pisces, lighting up your emotional life and bringing comfort and good fortune to your living situation. On May 21, just a week after Jupiter's lucky move in your chart, you'll have a boost of energy to your love life, as the creative sun, romantic Venus, and communication-focused Mercury will cluster together in your house of partnerships. A powerful trine aspect between Venus and Saturn on the same day will give your relationships lasting power, while the moon in your house of public recognition will show off your best qualities to others. If you want to make a move in love, today's the day to shoot your shot and build something long lasting.

10 Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Luckiest day: August 23, 2020 While your ruling planet Saturn isn't necessarily known for bringing good luck, it'll be aligning with romantic Venus in a harmonious trine aspect on August 23. This will activate your house of career and public recognition and practically guaranteeing success in everything you touch at work. You're feeling deeply connected to your professional endeavors right now and deriving great value from your contributions, and this fortunate alignment will solidify your standing, boost your creativity, and help you forge a career path for yourself that's built to last. Today is full of opportunities for recognition, so make some power moves, Capricorn!

11 Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Luckiest day: February 11, 2021 This is an extremely high-powered day full of opportunities for you, Aquarius, as there's a powerful new moon in your sign that's offering you a chance to shed your old skins and totally reinvent yourself. Additionally, lucky planets Venus and Jupiter are forming an exact conjunction in your sign on the same day as the new moon, which explodes your luck and brings romance, pleasure, abundance, and luxury. This all leads up to the first of several Saturn/Uranus squares that'll rock your world, which occur three days later. The energy of the day is brimming with possibilities, and you'll find joyful opportunities around every corner.