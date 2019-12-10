Bustle

The Luckiest Day In 2020 For Each Zodiac Sign

By Kristine Fellizar
Shutterstock

Now that 2019 is coming to a close, it's time to look forward to the new year ahead. With a new year comes new possibilities in all areas of your life from money to career to love. So grab your calendar and a pen, because according to astrologers, each zodiac sign is going to have one really lucky day in 2020. You won't want to miss out.

In general, 2020 is going to be a good year for many. But there is one sign that's going to be the luckiest of them all. If you were born under the sign Capricorn (December 22 - January 19), be prepared for a great year ahead.

"Jupiter, being the planet of good luck and fortune, entered Capricorn on December 2, and will be making its way through the sign for the next year," astrologer Clarisse Monahan, tells Bustle. Since Jupiter transits are one year long through each sign, it won't be back in Capricorn until 2032.

Jupiter is all about expansion and growth. If you combine that with Capricorn's ruling planet Saturn, which is all about limitation and structure, everyone will find that "the restraints and limitations of the old order are burst through and 2020 will be a time of rapid expansion," Monahan says. Although it'll affect every sign, Capricorns will feel it the most and will give them a healthy dose of optimism.

Capricorn may have a lucky year ahead. But it doesn't mean that they have all the luck. So here's your luckiest day in 2020, based on your zodiac sign.