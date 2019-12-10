Now that 2019 is coming to a close, it's time to look forward to the new year ahead. With a new year comes new possibilities in all areas of your life from money to career to love. So grab your calendar and a pen, because according to astrologers, each zodiac sign is going to have one really lucky day in 2020. You won't want to miss out.

In general, 2020 is going to be a good year for many. But there is one sign that's going to be the luckiest of them all. If you were born under the sign Capricorn (December 22 - January 19), be prepared for a great year ahead.

"Jupiter, being the planet of good luck and fortune, entered Capricorn on December 2, and will be making its way through the sign for the next year," astrologer Clarisse Monahan, tells Bustle. Since Jupiter transits are one year long through each sign, it won't be back in Capricorn until 2032.

Jupiter is all about expansion and growth. If you combine that with Capricorn's ruling planet Saturn, which is all about limitation and structure, everyone will find that "the restraints and limitations of the old order are burst through and 2020 will be a time of rapid expansion," Monahan says. Although it'll affect every sign, Capricorns will feel it the most and will give them a healthy dose of optimism.

Capricorn may have a lucky year ahead. But it doesn't mean that they have all the luck. So here's your luckiest day in 2020, based on your zodiac sign.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19): October 1 Tina Gong/Bustle Mars in Aries trines Venus in Leo which falls in the fifth house of love, friends, and entertainment on that day. As Leslie Hale, an astrologer with Keen.com, tells Bustle, when Mars trines Venus, it can be an "electric day" as the two planets that rule your love life join up in a positive trine. "Sparks can fly in terms of love, romance or fun," Hale says. A New Moon also falls at nine degrees of Aries, which puts the focus on Aries and all kinds of new beginnings. So make the most out of October 1. According to Hale, you won't have another day like this.

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20): March 8 Whether you're looking for some luck in love or your career, March 8 is going to be an amazing day for you. According to Monahan, Venus in Taurus meets Uranus in Taurus. "Travel or try new experiences," Monahan says. "If there were places you have been meaning to see, book it for this week." Since Venus also rules money and career, you could be treated to a surprising new source of income being offered to you. Uranus in Taurus is all about the unconventional. "If you're being called to do something that's a bit more avant garde, this would be a great time to kick start it," Monahan says. "Urnaus in Taurus is also all about changing our relationship to money, and it frees us from where we're stuck." Even though you hate surprises and find change very uncomfortable, it's time to get used to it as Uranus is going to be in your sign for the next seven years.

3. Gemini (May 21 - June 20): August 7 August 7 is going to be a great day for you in terms of money and career. As astrologer Raquel Reyes, tells Bustle, "The material world comes into focus for you on this day, as your 2nd house of money and material wealth becomes ignited. This begins a month-long journey where your values come to the surface and you can abundantly align with the energetics of money." If there's a project that you've been holding on to, this is a great day to start creating. According to Reyes, this auspicious period will help you "step into the role of a powerful creator" and you'll be proud to showcase the work you've done. As a Gemini, your mind is already pretty sharp, but it'll be even sharper on this day. You'll be able to express yourself in a way that will help you manifest your desires. "Open yourself to receive, and let the showers of gold pour in," Reyes says.

4. Cancer (June 21 - July 22): December 14 Tina Gong/Bustle You may have to wait until the end of the year for your lucky day, but it's going to be worth the wait. According to Hale, Venus in Scorpio will be transiting your fifth house of entertainment, love, and friends, and makes a sextile to Jupiter and Saturn in your seventh house of commitment partnerships. "Relationships can become more committed at this time and Jupiter-Venus is the ultimate transit for romance, fun, and with Saturn in the mix things could get more serious," Hale says. It's just in time for cuffing season. In addition to this, a New Moon falls in your sixth house of work and health, bringing a "positive sparkle" to the day. According to Hale, you may come across a new work opportunity or begin a new wellness routine that just makes you feel really good.

5. Leo (July 23 - August 22): September 6 If you're looking for love, September 6 is one day you need to be aware of. As Reyes says, "Today will offer up the perfect platform for you to roar ramblings of love from, and you’ll have an alluring presence that will make others fall in love with your aura almost instantly." Thanks to a Venusian conjunction to the ascendant, which rules identity, ego, and social masks we wear, you'll be feeling very in your element. Your beauty and confidence will radiate from the inside out, and people will naturally gravitate towards you. So this is a great day to schedule a first date or just go out and try to meet someone throughout your day. "First impressions are everything and on a day like today, you’ll create imprints that have the ability to catapult you deep into the corridors of love," Reyes says. The best part is, you might even create an impactful connection that lasts a lifetime.

6. Virgo (August 23 - September 22): August 25 If your career is in need of a little boost, August 25 is going to be a lucky day for you. According to Monahan, Mercury in Virgo will be trining Uranus in Taurus. "This is a great time for any projects to do with writing, editing, and publishing," she says. "It's also an excellent time to ask for more money." Uranus is the planet of surprises and can bring some unexpected promotions and wage increases. So don't be afraid to ask for what you want and deserve even if you don't think it'll end in your favor. "Don't go with the grain," Monahan says. "2020 will be offering you much innovation, so make sure to make the most of this supportive aspect from Uranus who loves when you are unconventional."

7. Libra (September 23 - October 22): February 7 Tina Gong/Bustle Valentine's Day will come a little early for you in 2020. According to Reyes, you'll be under the influence of Venus conjunct descendant, which is also known as the “Venus Setting." During this time, you’ll feel especially tapped into love, money, and popularity. Your ruling planet Venus is all about love and intimate relationships. If you’re in a relationship, you’ll feel a natural and undeniable warmth between you and your partner, which will help to deepen your bond. If you’re single, this is going to be an excellent day to open yourself up to a karmic soulmate connection. "You’re extremely magnetic on this day, which will highlight your natural skills of negotiation and harmonizing in business and close partnerships," Reyes says. "You want things to look good and feel even better, and this deep desire can awaken your inner sense of creativity and inspiration."

8. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): October 3 This is a day you'll really want to mark down on your calendar. Whether you're looking for love, money, or changes in your career, this day is going to be all about receiving. "With an abundant charge to the ascendant, you’ll feel a deep desire to ask for what you want, and others will deliver," Reyes says. On this day, you'll be driven to make positive movements that will benefit you in the long-term. When you're interacting with others, the vibe will be very easy, natural, supportive, and friendly. According to Reyes, there's going to be a connection between your heart and mind on this day. You'll be able to open up and express yourself in a way that draws people in and attracts opportunities to you.

9. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): December 15 "This day is a new cycle for love and relationships, dear Sagittarius," Reyes says. "Your innate gift of exploration and knowledge turns to matters of the heart today, and within the corridors of your heart, you’ll find a wealth of love, self-love, and energy." If you're in a relationship, the energy of Venus will make you want to deepen your connection with your partner. According to Reyes, you may want to take your relationship to the next level on this day. If you're single, this is a time of magnetism. "By simply expressing yourself and showing up for life, you’ll feel all eyes on you, which will bring new experiences and encounters with potential partners, new friends, and even business opportunities," she says. You're confidence on this day will make you irresistable.

10. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): February 20 & March 28 Tina Gong/Bustle Since Jupiter, the planet of luck, is moving through your sign throughout the year, you'll have a lot of lucky days to look forward to. But one in particular happens earlier on in the year on February 20. According to Monahan, you'll have Saturn, Jupiter, Pluto, Mars, and the Moon all in your sign. When this happens, you'll have emotional stability and a deep feeling of fulfillment and spirituality. "Jupiter is the planet of luck and expansion, so meeting all these planets gives a surge of energy, enthusiasm and drive," she says. Another date to circle on your calendar is March 28. That's when Venus in Taurus trined Jupier in Capricorn. It's a good energy for love. "If you wanted to tie the knot, this is a perfect day for nuptials," Monahan says. "Loving Venus in Taurus with expansive Jupiter in Capricorn softens up the usually austere goat."

11. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): March 31 On this day, Mars, the planet of drive and action, meets the Saturn, the taskmaster. According to Monahan, this is going to be an amazing day for you to sign papers or start a business project as your mind will be clear, objective, and ready to move mountains to achieve your goals. "While Saturn has a bit of a bad rap for being difficult, Aquarius is the ancient ruler of the planet," she says. "So having Saturn in your own sign will actually be a source of power." Uranus is all about change and tends to give us a push where we need it. If you haven't been true to yourself, the Uranus square on this day will be a wake up call for you. If you go with it, you'll find yourself feeling very free.