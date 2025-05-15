Your Tarot Reading For Thursday, May 15

Today’s pull is the Two of Cups. It points to connection, attraction, respect, balance, and how nice it is to feel close to someone. In tarot, this suit represent your emotions, and here, the illustration features two people swapping cups.

If you’re in the mood for love, that’s a pretty clear sign that you’re going to have some sort of meaningful romantic exchange in the hours ahead. If you have a partner or are dating someone new, there might be a moment today where you feel extra close, connected, and compatible.

This will be especially true if something tricky or unexpected happens. You’ll work together and breeze through it like a team, and afterward you’ll feel more sure than ever that you’ve found a good match.

For those looking for romance on this spring day, the Two of Cups suggests you’ll have an extra dose of luck. A date will go smoothly, your conversations will flow naturally, and you’ll get a good sense that the relationship has potential. This time, it won’t feel like you’re the only one who wants more. You’ll both want to text all day, hang out regularly, and talk about the future in equal measure.

For some, this card could also hint at a “love at first sight” scenario. Here’s hoping you get a phone number from a hot barista with perfect hair, dreamy eyes, and wicked matcha-making skills.

The Two of Cups has plenty of romantic undertones, but it can also point to a strong alliance at work, in your friendships, or family. Maybe you and your mom will conspire to plan the perfect surprise party for your sister or you’ll bond with a coworker over a particularly tough project. After all, there’s no friendship quite like the ones you make at a stressful job.

Though this card is mostly positive, one thing to be aware of is giving too much. Since the Two of Cups suggests your emotions are intertwined with another person’s, it’s a reminder to not let them weigh you down. If a friend is being needy, for example, it’s OK to be honest and say you need a little space.

Once you strike that balance, you might even feel like your friendship is stronger. It’s tough to speak up in the moment, especially if you’re used to giving 24/7, but it’s these types of honest conversations that actually bring you closer together in the long run.

