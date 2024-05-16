Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, May 16

After yesterday’s intense mash-up of planetary clashes, the stars are giving us a chance to get our bearings with relative peace. The moon spends the day in refined and sensible Virgo, making it a good time to prioritize wellness and think through the logical details of any disagreements that bubbled up earlier in the week.

Through the late afternoon and early evening, an awkward lunar connection to temperamental Mars could make it a little challenging to take action on our emotions effectively. So if you’re feeling weird about something, try to distract yourself. By the end of the night, the feeling may very well pass without a second thought.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Take it easy today. Going too hard for too long will only set you back in the end. Strike a balance between attending to your responsibilities while also taking care of your mind, body, and spirit.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Shake off the stresses from earlier in the week and prioritize having a little fun. Making time for a creative project or scheduling a sweet date night with someone special is just the pick-me-up you need.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

What little things can you do to make your living space feel more like home? Tackle a low-key home improvement project or light some incense to cleanse your place of any lingering unwanted energy.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Is there someone who needs to hear from you or a misunderstanding that needs remedying? Channel your sensitivity and compassion into words. Talking through cloudy feelings can bring a whole lot of clarity.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

After a chaotic midweek storm, it’s time to find some grounding. Focus on what you can control today and surrender to what you can’t. Work on tangible goals and projects to steady your nerves.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Take a deep breath, find a moment of zen, and rise above the BS from earlier in the week. Your wellness is so much more important than all those minor frustrations. How can you put yourself first today?

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

There are lots of ways to recoup after a hectic time, but in your case right now, good old-fashioned rest is the best medicine. Take things slow if you can, and make getting a full night’s sleep your top priority.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Get off your island today and sail back into your social life. Your friends can offer you some healing perspectives and advice on things today, and simply feeling a stronger sense of community will do wonders for the soul.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

How can you manage your time better at work right now? Get your professional goals organized today and focus on ways you can channel productive energy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Turn your beliefs on their head today. There’s no one “right way” to see the world, and perspectives can always change. Try to look at things from a different point of view today — you might be surprised by what you see.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

What do you need to feel safe and secure? It’s easy to forget about the importance of boundaries when everything’s good, but when the going gets tough, you’ll be grateful to have clarity around your limits.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Relationships should always be a source of strength and support. Today especially, take some time to appreciate the people who consistently fit that bill. Show your ride-or-dies you care by offering a favor or just reaching out to say hello.

