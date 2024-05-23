Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, May 23

Change is in the air today and growth is inevitable, so stay open to the magic. The moon enters lively Sagittarius during the wee hours of the morning, making a positive connection to underworld-dwelling Pluto that gives your emotions depth and richness.

The May full moon officially peaks a few hours later, so get ready to blast off into new and mind-expanding adventures.

Additionally, romantic Venus and lucky Jupiter join forces today, blowing a kiss to dreamy Neptune — which brings expansion, sweetness, and exciting opportunities to relationships and beyond. Soon after, Venus enters chatty Gemini, making flirting and fun a priority through the month ahead.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

What if you wiped your philosophical slate clean and started looking at the world with fresh eyes? Don’t let dogmas and opinions you don’t even necessarily believe in anymore get in the way of seeing the present moment clearly.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Everyone has restraints and responsibilities that they’re tethered to in some way, but might you be imposing unnecessary restrictions on yourself? Focus on creating freedom in your life in every way you can control.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Relationships are an adventure, giving you a chance to explore the mind, heart, and spirit. That’s why they’re often such accurate mirrors to our inner selves. What do your closest relationships say about you today?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

“All work and no play” is not the vibe today, so make sure your schedule leaves room for spontaneity. Your routine should be flexible enough to allow for the occasional impromptu adventure or mental health day.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

There’s no limit to the things you can do if you shed your inhibitions and express yourself freely. The world is thirsty for your creative visions, so step up to the plate and take the lead with confidence today.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You’ve got big things to accomplish, so today’s a good day to start untangling any messes in your private life. When your home base feels tidy, clean, and energetically clear, you’ll be able to reach new heights.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You’ve got big dreams to chase, so don’t let the day’s silly little distractions throw you off your game. Put on the proverbial noise-canceling headphones and tune out the pointless chatter.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

It’s time to free yourself of the material junk that’s bogging down your energy. Clean out your drawers and gather some items that you can donate.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Shed your old skins and let go of old ways of thinking. You’ve got important goals to chase and you need to be light on your feet. What roles and relationship dynamics have you been playing into on autopilot?

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

If you want to be productive, you have to prioritize downtime, too. A healthy work-life balance requires compromises here and there, and today’s a day to set aside your to-do list in favor of some good old-fashioned daydreaming.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Your uniqueness is your greatest strength, so don’t let the occasional hater make you feel self-conscious. Wear your freak flag proudly today and watch as all the people you inspire start flocking toward you.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

If work has been stressful, today’s a day to shake off a little bit of that seriousness and show up with a more happy-go-lucky approach. Being open-minded instead of assuming the worst can lead to some pleasant surprises.

Find your horoscope on Bustle every Monday through Friday. Want more?

Your May horoscope

What May has in store for your love life

May’s astrological forecast