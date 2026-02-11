Valentine’s Day Will Be Ultra Romantic For These 3 Zodiac Signs

Romance is all around you, even if it’s only in the form of heart-shaped candies and novelty items, because Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. It’s the quintessential holiday for celebrating all things related to love — whether you’re flying solo, in a relationship, or hanging with your Galentine’s Day girl gang — and the astrology of Valentine’s Day is fully supportive of this being a sweet and exciting day. If you’re one of the zodiac signs having the most romantic Valentine’s Day this year, then you’ll want to make sure you have some plans on deck.

Valentine’s Day falls during Aquarius season, and this non-traditional and objective-minded air sign isn’t exactly known for being mushy and romantic. In fact, quite the contrary. Aquarius zodiac energy is typically cool and detached, which doesn’t exactly align with the fluffy and flowery vibes of this holiday. However, a more meaningful cosmic marker of this year’s Valentine’s Day is that love planet Venus will be in dreamy, whimsical Pisces. This is one of Venus’ favorite signs to visit, as it’s free to express its amorous feelings and rose-colored fantasies here. Overall, it casts a beautifully poetic and soft haze over matters of love and attraction, upping the romance factor overall.

Love will feel especially star-crossed during Valentine’s Day weekend, all the way up through the eclipse on Feb. 17. That’s because Venus is approaching a conjunction with the spiritual North Node of Destiny, pushing everyone toward growth-oriented realignments in relationships, and perhaps even catalyzing some meant-to-be meet-cutes. Look out for fateful-feeling moments in your romantic life.

The evening of Valentine’s Day specifically could bring some especially electrifying surprises, as the moon will make a gorgeous connection with wild-child planet Uranus. You may feel like you can express your emotions more freely and openly now, voicing your desires and feelings without self-consciousness. Perhaps it’s time to confess your crush or tell your partner you love them! These vibes favor impulsiveness too, so follow your heart when it comes to making plans and trying new things. Excitement will come naturally, no matter what you get up to.

The astrology of Valentine’s Day bodes well for everyone, but a few zodiac signs will attract even more romance into their lives. Read on to find out if you’re one of them.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) The moon spends Valentine’s Day in your chart’s relationship zone, bringing warmth, emotional connectedness, and a strong sense of commitment to your closest partnerships. It’s a beautiful vibe for deepening feelings for someone special, so Valentine’s Day dates will feel extra tender and romantic. If you’re single, you may want to go out to a social gathering or accept an invite to an event, as a lunar trine with surprise-loving Uranus could bring forth some flirty, unexpected connections through friends. Either way, it’s an exciting evening to embrace a little more adventurousness in romance and say yes to something you might not normally explore. Stay open to whatever amorous magic the universe has to offer.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Amorous Venus just started lighting up the steamiest and sexiest corner of your chart, making this Valentine’s Day a gorgeous time for lighthearted flings and passionate love affairs alike. Lean into the romance of it all and let yourself have some fun, as the universe is bringing all sorts of romantic opportunities your way and making you a magnet for flirtations. Speaking of flirting, the moon in your communication sector will make an exciting and harmonious connection to unpredictable Uranus in your relationship zone on Valentine’s Day evening, bringing emotional openness to your relationships in ways you may not have expected. Speaking what’s on your heart will likely yield positive results. Indulge in the warmth and pleasure of an intimate late-night conversation.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) You’re going to be feeling the love in a big way this Valentine’s Day — whether you choose to channel that toward a significant other or simply shower it over yourself. Sweet and amorous planet Venus is in your sign this Valentine’s Day, and it’s approaching a powerful alignment with the North Node of Destiny. You’re likely feeling heart-eyed and daydream-y, as if you could fall in love with everyone you meet, but keep your antennae perked for connections and experiences that feel genuine. Right now, you might be drawn toward an important new path, so listen to your heart. Oh, and don’t forget to indulge in some self-care. Romance doesn’t require an additional party, so you can treat yourself to the things that make you feel glamorous and desirable. That said, with Venus on your side, you’ve got the power to manifest all sorts of flirtatious attention from others.

