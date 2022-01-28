13 Instagram Caption Ideas For Your Valentine’s Day Photo Dump

Valentine’s Day might only come once a year, but, if you’re with the right special someone (or just have a great group of Pal-entines), every day can feel like a celebration of love. So, why limit your V-Day Instagram post to just one day’s worth of pics? If your camera roll is filled with an assortment of moments as sweet as a heart-shaped box of chocolates, there’s no better way to mark Feb. 14 than with a photo dump. But finding the right caption for a Valentine’s Day photo dump might not come quite as easy as picking out a pre-written message from the drugstore card aisle.

Not everyone can be a wordsmith, ready to draft up a sappy sonnet for your S/O on a whim. And the stakes can feel especially high when your secret admirer message is being displayed publicly on the grid. A picture is worth a thousand words — which means that a photo dump can display your love for someone loud and clear without much need for a long lovey caption. But, if you’re looking for an extra something sweet to cap off your Valentine’s Day photo dumps, here’s some clever quips that can sum up your feels for your feed. No Hallmark card necessary.

1. Not a dozen roses, but here’s a couple cute pics…

Whether you’re long-distance with your beau, or your gift-giving love language is just better expressed on IG, this caption is perfect for any array of photos.

2. Swipe for my secret admirer →

Best used on a photo dump where the first couple pics don’t feature your S/O, so that the swipe suspense can build up to a sweet pic of them. (Think: A series of classic “soft launch” pics like your drinks at V-Day dinner, before a hard launch pic of the two of you together.)

3. Valentine’s Day Moodboard

If you love the aesthetics of roses and candy-grams, play Cupid curator by making a V-Day moodboard. This can work as a roundup for your own V-Day (or Galentine’s) shenanigans, or can even serve as a vision board for how you want your V-Day to go.

4. Valentine reveal →

If your followers love playing the long game, give them a good chase by plugging a pic of your Valentine at the end of your photo dump. The first pics can be sweet moments from your special day, or pics of your platonic Valentines. (If you don’t have a beau, you can always use this as an ironic build-up to a goofy photo of your bestie.)

5. Choose your Valentine

The Valentine’s Day equivalent of the classic “Choose your fighter” photo dump caption, this one is especially perfect for a roundup of you and your Palentines.

6. A bouquet of V-Day pics

In the words of Shakespeare, “A rose by any other name would still smell as sweet.” Who says that a hand-picked roundup of your radiant besties can’t count as a bouquet?

7. Roses are red, violets are blue, photo dumps are sweet, and so are you.

There’s no time to rhyme like Valentine’s Day. Show your feed that you’re a poet who knows it by incorporating this classic sappy stanza into your dump.

8. Swipe to see when Cupid’s arrow struck

Best saved for a dump that can crescendo with a pic of your first date, a photo of you two in your younger years, or, of course, any photo of you looking totally lovestruck with your beau. (Bonus points if you photoshop in some cartoonish heart eyes.)

9. Please don’t dump me for this photo dump …

Puns and photo dumps are a match made in heaven. And this caption is the perfect match for a slideshow of goofy pics of your S/O.

10. Dump in loooove

Pay tribute to everyone’s celebrity valentine, Beyoncé, with this spin on Drunk in Love.” You might want to emphasize the pun with some music emojis if most of your followers aren’t a part of the Beyhive.

11. Swipe left to see the one I swiped right on <3

Another swipe buildup that’s perfect if you and your S/O met on a dating app.

12. It’s no box of chocolates, but here’s an assortment of some sweet mems

Life’s like a box of chocolates, and love can be, too. If your lovey dovey memories are as various as a box of chocolates, then channel your inner Forrest Gump with this caption.

13. Do you like me back? Swipe left to check yes.

Who doesn’t love a Valentine’s call-back to those days of puppy love and passing notes? Use this for a photo dump of your S/O, or, if you’re single and ready to mingle, drop the hint to your followers that you’re free on Feb. 14 with a roundup of “the” photos.