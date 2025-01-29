Today’s tarot card is the Three of Swords. While some messages are tough to interpret, the meaning of this card is very in-your-face. It shows a heart with three daggers pierced through it, which — yep — is just as dramatic as you might think.

When the Three of Swords shows up in a tarot reading, it often means you’re going to face rejection, heartbreak, sadness, or loss — all things that pierce right through your chest. It could mean an old emotion will well up today (maybe about a long-lost love or an ex friend) or that something new will pop in to shock you, like a dramatic confrontation or an out-of-the-blue breakup.

To keep yourself out of sticky situations today, refuse to get sucked into arguments or petty, sad, or stressful thought spirals. Be extra nice to yourself. To preemptively spare your nervous system should something stressful arise, make it a point to take it easy, stay off social media, and lie low as best you can.

If that isn’t enough, take things to the next level. Eat ice cream and watch your favorite movie, take an extra-long lunch break, or FaceTime with a friend. Maybe they’ll be able to give you a fresh perspective or some much-needed advice.

The Three of Swords can help you plan ahead for a potentially tricky day, but it also has another silver lining. Since the swords are associated with your thoughts, it might have popped up as a reminder to get out of your head.

Whether you’re worrying, overthinking, ruminating, or all of the above, it might be time to snap out of it. There’s no use thinking about what you wish you had done or said in the past. Ruminating over how certain circumstances could have played out differently isn’t helpful. When you let go of those thought patterns, your heart will feel a little less pierced.

For some, the appearance of the Three of Swords could also be a sign to let your emotions flow. Instead of stuffing them down or putting on a brave face, let yourself be a bit of a mess today. Cry on the subway, get it all out, and hopefully you’ll have a better time tomorrow.