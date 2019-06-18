These 4 Zodiac Signs Are Hopeless Romantics

It’s normal to fantasize about the person you want to spend the rest of your life with, but if you’ve already imagined how you’ll meet, when you’ll get engaged, and what your wedding will look like, you might just be a hopeless romantic. According to an astrologer, there are four zodiac signs who love love more than anyone else, so if that sounds like you, you may get your hopeless romantic energy from your birth chart.
Anyone has the potential to find love and make a great partner, but some people are more enchanted with the idea of finding "the one" than others. "To some people, it can appear that some star signs are more romantic than others," Terry O’Connor, an astrologer, astrological life coach, and writer at Astrology42, previously told Bustle. For example, you might have a friend who swears that the Aries they dated was not romantic at all, and so they assume everyone with this sign tends to not be romantic. "But the truth is all signs are romantic, but just in their own way," O'Connor says. To truly understand how someone is hopelessly romantic, you would need to also take into consideration their Venus sign.
Of course, romance can look different for different people. For example, one person might think that the sweetest thing imaginable is their partner surprising them with takeout and a movie night when they get home from work. For someone else, perfect romance might mean getting dressed up and going to a candlelit restaurant together.