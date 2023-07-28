The 5 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Best At Trivia, According To An Astrologer

If you’re a fan of pub trivia, then you know it’s kind of a big deal. Sure, some people are there for a drink and a plate of fries, but others take the game very seriously — and are definitely in it to win it. If you fall into the latter category, then you need to know which zodiac signs are the best at trivia so you can craft the perfect winning team.

The trivia whizzes of the zodiac are the ones who seem to know everything, as well as the ones who have a strong competitive edge. According to Nechama Muchnik, an astrologer and co-founder of the astrology app Planet, a sign’s ruling planet has a lot to say when it comes to someone’s quiz prowess.

If a sign is ruled by Mars, for example, it means they’ll be the warriors of trivia night, and they’ll show up to win. The signs ruled by Mercury also do well, since that’s the planet of intellect and memory. And then there are the signs ruled by Saturn, the planet of concentration, who always know the most random facts.

“These planets, by design, will lead the individual to seek knowledge and truth,” she tells Bustle. They’re the folks who go on Wikipedia deep dives for fun, who remember every book they ever read, and who have a vast and inexplicable wealth of ’90s pop culture facts stored in the recesses of their brain. In other words, they’re going to score a 10 out of 10 each round — and nab the bonus question, too.

Below are the five zodiac signs who are the best at trivia, according to an astrologer.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

If you want to snag the $50 prize on trivia night, definitely invite an Aries to join your team. “Ruled by Mars, Aries is always in it to win,” Muchnik says. “They like anything where competition is involved, and they want to engage for the thrill of coming out on top.”

They’ll be in your corner when it comes to defending answers with the host, and they’ll definitely notice (and say something) if the next table over is cheating. For them, trivia isn’t just a chill Tuesday night activity — it’s personal.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

As an air sign ruled by Mercury, the planet of intellect and memory, Geminis are big-time trivia fans. “This sign is extremely interested in anything and everything,” Muchnik tells Bustle, which means their minds are a deep well of information. They’re the ones scribbling down answers with lightning speed, because of course they know the capital of New Zealand.

Geminis also like to debate, which comes in handy when discussing potential answers. “For them, information is consumed in massive quantities for the purpose and bottom line of being right,” Muchnik adds. “This makes them not only great at trivia, but also very driven to win.” They aren’t there for the mozzarella sticks and good vibes — they want to take home the crown.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

As another sign ruled by Mercury, Virgos are extremely smart and detail-oriented. “Information seems to stick to them whether they like it or not,” Muchnik says. “They remember the most minute details about absolutely any situation or person because that’s how they navigate the world.”

It doesn’t matter if they learned a fact in first grade, college, or five minutes ago on TV — you can bet it’s still lurking somewhere in their brain. “Trivia was made for Virgos by Virgos,” she adds. “It’s their Super Bowl.”

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Capricorns look up random facts for fun, and that works to their advantage on trivia night. They dominate in the music and celebrity categories, but can also recite the periodic table of elements. by heart. “This sign takes school and academics — and anything society deems important — seriously, and their tenacity to accomplish is what drives them to hold onto information,” Muchnik says. “If they learned it and used it, they’ll know it for life.” While they rarely miss a question, they will whip out their phone between rounds and double-check answers so that they know it for next time.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

As an air sign ruled by Saturn, the planet of concentration and ambition, an Aquarius is a teammate who comes through with the most random tidbits of knowledge. According to Muchnik, they’re known for their unique way of thinking, especially as it relates to technology and current events. They’re also interested in the past, which means they nail the history rounds. This zodiac sign is a beacon of information that you can count on to get all the niche questions correct.

Source:

Nechama Muchnik, astrologer, co-founder of the astrology app Planet