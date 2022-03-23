The 4 Most Intellectual Zodiac Signs, According To An Astrologer

Intellect comes in different forms. Whether you’re tech-savvy, tactical, or tend to think out every problem to its natural conclusion, everyone’s brain has their particular strengths. Each zodiac sign’s individual wit and intellectual charm is a reflection of being all sorts of skillful and emotionally intelligent. While everyone has their own brand of genius, there are a few smart cookies who you’d want in your corner during a debate. If you’ve always got your nose in a book or pen in a Sunday crossword puzzle, it’s probably because you’re one of the most intellectual zodiac signs.

When you’re defining your intellectual sophistication based on your birth chart, astrologer Lauren Ash says to look at your sun, Mercury, and Jupiter placements. “Your sun sign is your ego energy and shows what you want most in this lifetime. This will show you where you naturally strive for achievement and recognition,” Ash tells Bustle. If your sun sign falls into creative Leo territory, for example, you likely feel a deep affinity for subjects like art history, and might find yourself hitting a museum instead of the bar on weekends. “These placements may feel most intelligent and celebrated in careers or hobbies dealing with the arts,” explains Ash.

Your Mercury sign is all about the mind and how you communicate your highfalutin ideas. “Mercury shows where you’re able to easily understand difficult or abstract concepts,” Ash says. For instance, if your Mercury sign is stationed in the ninth house, which rules philosophy and learning, you might find it easier to explain to your friends what’s so funny about Kim Kierkegaardashian. Further, Ash explains that your Jupiter sign is more than a symbol of luck, but it also denotes your ability to recognize and absorb complicated information. Jupiter in the tenth house, for example, “shows someone who is willing to take risks in their career. They are likely to change their profession many times over their life and still find success,” Ash says. If you want a clear answer to whether your natural studiousness comes from one of your zodiac placements, you might want to check out your sun, Mercury, and Jupiter signs.

Are you recognized for your sharp wit and pragmatism? Read on to learn if yours is one of the most intellectual zodiac signs.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Clever, talkative, and able to see both sides of the equation, you’ve got the wit and the grit to question everything, Gemini. You’re governed by Mercury, the planet of the mind, which contributes to your inquisitive tendencies. “Mercury rejoices in the collection and sharing of new and novel information,” says Ash. “Geminis understand how to explain the same piece of information in multiple ways and are gifted communicators and influencers.” And you don’t let practicality keep you from thinking outside of the box. As an air sign, you have mad scientist energy, making you full ideas and interesting theories and drawn to learning about everything.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Virgo, your critical eye serves you well when it comes to your intellect. As a mutable earth sign, you’re methodical and prefer to see things from all angles to solve a problem. “Virgos will find logic in everything. They’re incredibly careful with their words and very intelligent interpersonally. They also articulate themselves very well,” explains Ash. Between your earth sign ambition to succeed and your eye for detail, you have a special way of mastering whatever skill or subject that piques your interest, and even tend to lose yourself in the careful research along the way.

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle You’ve got a worldly type of sophistication, Sagittarius, and which you owe to your philosophical ninth house ruler. Since this house governs things like long-distance travel and spirituality, you pride yourself in being experienced and skillful in different areas, like wisdom and logic. Not only are you an independent thinker, but you’re always open to hearing different perspectives, which makes you accepting of foreign concepts, says Ash. “Their open-mindedness allows them to understand new ideas without involving their personal bias.”