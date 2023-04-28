The 5 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Start Over In A New Town

While some zodiac signs are happy to stay settled in one home for years, other zodiac signs are out here moving on a regular basis. Right when they get comfy in a new town, it’s only a matter of time before they throw all their stuff in boxes and head off into the sunset once again.

When it comes to packing up your life and moving to a new city, a desire for independence and adventure is key, says Nechama Muchnik, an astrologer and co-founder of Planet. That’s why it’s the zodiac signs who thrive on change — and the ones who have the confidence and openness to embrace new experiences — that are most likely to move.

Spontaneity also plays a role. “The fire signs — Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius — are definitely more likely to move than the earth signs Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn, who like stability and might be more reluctant,” she tells Bustle. Other signs have the ability to move, of course, but they tend to put it off until they can figure out all the details.

Meanwhile, the folks who are happy to throw caution to the wind and step outside their comfort zone have already signed a lease on the other side of the country. Keep scrolling for the five zodiac signs most likely to move and start over fresh in a new city.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Aries thrive when experiencing new things, says Siobhan Lumsden, the head astrologer at Planet, so they’re always up for a move. “Their impulsivity and desire to view life as one big, grand adventure means they crave fresh starts, especially when life feels a bit stagnant,” she tells Bustle.

That’s why Aries is constantly shopping for apartments in different cities to drum up excitement. In fact, they’ve been known to sublet as a way to move on as quickly as possible. “Aries need forward momentum, so once they’ve gotten all they’ve wanted out of a place, it’s onward and upwards to the next one,” Lumsden says. “That spontaneity that flows through their veins is never-ending.”

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

“Leos are part of the fixed sign quartet, and we know fixed signs are typically more grounded and less adaptable to change,” Lumsden explains. “However, in Leo, this manifests more as an ability to make themselves comfortable and at home wherever they choose — and find grounding wherever they are.”

While they might not move all on their own, a Leo will never turn down an opportunity to relocate. According to Lumsden, new places are appealing to them because they know they’ll make new friends and connections. “Since Leos thrive off of [being around] other people, movement is integral for them to feel like their true selves,” she says.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Scorpios are ruled by Pluto, a planet that is all about rebirth and transformation. “While also a fixed sign, Scorpios are on this earth to change, heal, and reinvent themselves from the inside out,” Lumsden says. “That’s why change isn’t new for these water signs.”

If a Scorpio envisions themselves thriving in a new city, town — or even a new country — it’s only a matter of time before they find a way to get there. They dream about what it will be like to have a fresh start where nobody knows their name. “These mysterious dark horses of the zodiac might even move without telling anyone,” Lumsden says. “Since they are here to experience deep transformation, shedding [their old life] and bringing in new people and places can actually help them move forward in their journey of rebirth.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

“The traveler of the zodiac, Sagittarians are true adventurers and freedom-seekers,” Lumsden tells Bustle. “Being ruled by the expansive, joyful planet of Jupiter, it comes as no surprise that they are the first sign to hop on a plane and explore new terrain.”

Sagittarians feel strange when they stay in one place for too long. These are the folks remodeling vans to live life on the road. Being in transit feels natural to them, and it brings out their true personality.

If they fall in love with a spot while traveling, they’ll immediately want to move there. “Life for Sagittarians is for living, exploring, and constantly seeking more meaning, so travel and relocation are just the medicine they need,” she says. “The world truly is the Sagittarian’s oyster — and they’ll share that wanderlust with everyone they meet.”

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Ask an Aquarius where they’ve lived and they’ll likely rattle off 10 different locations. This sign is highly independent, Lumsden says, so the thought of being alone in a new city doesn’t deter them from moving. It’s actually what they like most about the whole moving process.

“They leap to move at the first chance they get, especially if it’s quite far from home and a little off the beaten path,” Lumsden says. While many people have their eye on big cities like New York or Paris, you might also catch this sign moving to Idaho just for the experience.

Moving doesn’t disrupt their life, so Aquarians have even less of a reason to stay in one spot. They’re really good at adapting to change, navigating the moving process, and creating a new routine once they land in their new town.

Sources:

Nechama Muchnik, astrologer, CEO, co-founder of Planet

Siobhan Lumsden, head astrologer at Planet