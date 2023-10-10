We all have that one friend who always cries at the movies. As long as there’s a misty-eyed monologue or a moving montage, you know your bestie is going to whip out the tissues before the first tear rolls down their cheek.

But it’s not that friend’s fault those emotions take over as soon as the film begins. There are five zodiac signs that are the most likely to cry during movies, so if you can’t sit through a feature without shedding some tears, you might be one of them.

It should come as no surprise that many of the signs repeatedly moved by movies are also considered to be the most emotional members of the zodiac. Their hyper-sensitive personalities cause them to feel things very intensely, and for this reason, they can’t watch anything that has conflict, grief, or closure without the waterworks. It doesn’t matter if they can’t relate to the subject matter of the film — if someone on screen is crying, they’re crying.

Of course, you don’t need to have a sappy sun sign to cry at the movies. Everyone processes their feelings differently, and even the most stoic zodiac signs aren’t always immune to a tearjerker. But if you can’t even get through the trailers without getting misty-eyed, you might want to check your birth chart for one of these five signs.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Yes, Taureans are known for being stable, grounded earth signs, but if there’s one thing you should know about bulls, it’s that they love love. Any film with a devastating breakup like Call Me By Your Name, or a bittersweet ending to a romantic story like The Notebook, is sure to strike a chord with the fixed sign. Taureans are empaths, so it’s basically impossible for them to watch someone crying in a movie and not do the same.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Cancers have a reputation for being one of the most emotional signs of the zodiac, so if you ever catch your Cancerian bestie crying during a movie, there’s nothing to worry about, it’s just who they are. As a water sign, Cancers relate to the world through their hearts and often end up wearing their emotions on their sleeves in the process. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a film that doesn’t pull at a crab’s heartstrings, as their tender disposition and sensitive nature pushes them to the verge of tears very easily.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle If there’s one thing Libras want, it’s for everyone to have peace and harmony in their lives. That’s why when characters experience hardships in a film, the air sign can’t help but empathize with their situation, as they wish they could help their fictional friend achieve balance. They may even take on the protagonist’s emotions as if they’re their own, hence why they get so choked up.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Despite their tough, mysterious exteriors, Scorpios are actually extremely emotional. As a water sign, Scorpios feel everything super intensely, so if a movie resonates with them, it’s pretty much a guarantee the fixed sign will shed some tears. That said, they’re very selective about who gets to witness their vulnerable side. So if a Scorpio isn’t afraid to cry in front of you, it means they consider you a ride or die for life.