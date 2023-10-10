We all have that one friend who always cries at the movies. As long as there’s a misty-eyed monologue or a moving montage, you know your bestie is going to whip out the tissues before the first tear rolls down their cheek.
But it’s not that friend’s fault those emotions take over as soon as the film begins. There are five zodiac signs that are the most likely to cry during movies, so if you can’t sit through a feature without shedding some tears, you might be one of them.
It should come as no surprise that many of the signs repeatedly moved by movies are also considered to be the most emotional members of the zodiac. Their hyper-sensitive personalities cause them to feel things very intensely, and for this reason, they can’t watch anything that has conflict, grief, or closure without the waterworks. It doesn’t matter if they can’t relate to the subject matter of the film — if someone on screen is crying, they’re crying.
Of course, you don’t need to have a sappy sun sign to cry at the movies. Everyone processes their feelings differently, and even the most stoic zodiac signs aren’t always immune to a tearjerker. But if you can’t even get through the trailers without getting misty-eyed, you might want to check your birth chart for one of these five signs.