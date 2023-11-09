For some, the farmers market is a place where they might pick up a veggie they didn’t find at the grocery store. But for others, the market is an actual wonderland — and it might even be the highlight of their entire weekend.

The zodiac signs who love going to the farmers market have a few things in common, and topping the list is a deep appreciation for all things homemade, says Michelle Bell, founder of the astrology app Cosmic Fusion.

Instead of buying regular soap from a store, they’ll hit up the market in search of organic goat milk soap from a local farm — and they’ll want to see pictures of the goats, too. Farmers market fans love to hear stories behind the food, like how a sourdough recipe has been in a family for years.

Obviously, the food is a major hit, too. According to Bell, certain zodiac signs have the type of personality where they’ll bop from one vendor to the next trying samples and getting inspo for new dishes.

Keep reading below for the three zodiac signs that you will — without a doubt — see at the farmers market, according to an astrologer.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Oscar Wong/Moment/Getty Images

“The farmers market is heaven for Taurus,” Bell says. “[They love] strolling through the vibrant stalls surrounded by the sights and smells of fresh fruits and vegetables.” And they enthusiastically interact with everything they see.

Taurus will always be down to try samples of cheese or honey, and they practically float towards the fresh donuts. “For them, it's not just about shopping — it's a sensory experience,” says Bell.

Farmers markets also tap into this earth sign’s deep appreciation for quality, authenticity, and the simple pleasures of life, she adds. “Taureans are foodies, so they’ll definitely be on the hunt for homemade jam and sourdough bread.”

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Ivan Pantic/E+/Getty Images

For Libra, the farmers market is the coolest place to be on a Saturday morning. They’re all about socializing, says Bell, and the market makes for the perfect backdrop for a sense of connection.

In true air sign fashion, Libra is besties with the local brewers, farmers, and crafters — both in person and on Instagram. They’ll stand in one stall and chat for an hour, and then leave with a bunch of free swag.

They’ll also pop by for inspiration and ideas, especially when they’re in a crafty mood. “They love that it’s a chance to share experiences, exchange recommendations, and immerse themselves in the community spirit,” Bell says.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Halfpoint Images/Moment/Getty Images

“For dreamy Pisces, the weekend trip to the farmers market is like stepping into a world of sensory enchantment,” says Bell. “[They love that] each stall tells a story, and every product is a piece of someone's passion.”

Instead of breezing through, this water sign takes the time to stop at each table — mostly for the opportunity to get deep with the vendors. They want to know what kind of yarn a crafter is using for their sweaters, or the story behind how a farmer learned to make their own butter.

“Pisceans are drawn to the authenticity and soulfulness of the offerings,” says Bell. “They also find peace in the elemental connection with nature — the scent of fresh herbs, the touch of handmade textiles, and the taste of locally sourced treats are where it's at for them.”

Source:

Michelle Bell, founder of the astrology app Cosmic Fusion