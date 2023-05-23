These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Hold You Accountable, According To An Astrologer

Holding someone accountable for their actions can be easier said than done. But for these three zodiac signs, accountability isn’t just a word that gets thrown around in an argument — it’s a value they uphold at all costs. These people will say and do pretty much anything to hold another person accountable, so if you ever cross one of these signs, you better be prepared to reap what you sow and prove you’re not your mistakes.

Whether it be something as major as spilling their deepest secrets or as seemingly minor as ghosting them after the second date, you’re not going to want to mess with these signs unless you think you can handle the aftermath. That’s because their fiery, passionate, and fervid personalities make them unafraid to speak their mind. Once they’ve been scorned, they won’t rest until they feel you’ve been properly punished. Michelle Bell, founder of the astrology app Cosmic Fusion, shares which members of the zodiac are most likely to hold you accountable based on their personalities, so if you’ve wronged one of these signs, you might want to start getting your Notes app apology ready now, because it’s not going to be pretty.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Capricorns are one of, if not the, most disciplined signs of the zodiac, so of course they’re not going to shy away from telling it like it is. “With an unwavering belief in personal accountability, [Capricorns] hold themselves to the highest standards, and naturally, they expect nothing less from those around them too,” says Bell. “They understand that each action has a ripple effect, and they strive to ensure that the waves of consequences align with the grand tapestry of existence. Their commitment to accountability is not only a responsibility but something that comes from within.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Sagittarians are known for having no filter, which tends to get them in a lot of trouble. But according to Bell, the fire sign’s inability to hold back can actually be an advantage when it comes to holding others accountable. “Sagittarians possess a natural instinct for authenticity and a deep-rooted belief in the power of honesty,” says Bell. “When their keen senses detect a discrepancy or a misstep, their spirits ignite with a passionate fire, urging them to hold you accountable for your actions.” You definitely don’t want to cross a Sag, because not only will they make you face the consequences, but they’re not afraid to hold your feet to the fire, either. If a Sagittarius doesn’t agree with something you've done, they will “stand up, bow drawn, ready to unleash their unfiltered thoughts,” per Bell.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As the fiery and assertive first sign of the zodiac, Aries knows a thing or two about holding others responsible for their actions. “In the eyes of Aries, accountability is directly linked to their passionate nature,” shares Bell. “It's not about tearing you down or seeking vengeance, but rather about standing up for what they believe is right.” Similar to their fellow fire sign Sagittarius, the astrologer warns that if an Aries finds themself at odds with something you've done, you should “be prepared for a fight because they won't back down easily.”

Source:

Michelle Bell, founder of Cosmic Fusion