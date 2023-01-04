These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely To Ghost You

Whether it’s a potential new relationship or a job you’ve been interviewing for, nobody likes being ghosted. Unfortunately, it still happens from time to time. While some people are strongly against ghosting and would rather be honest and upfront, others prefer to let things be. To be fair, everyone has their reasons for why they ghosted, but for some, ghosting just might be in their nature due to their birthday. According to astrologer Tara Bennet, there are three zodiac signs most likely to ghost you.

A person’s sun sign, or date of birth, can say a lot about their personality. For instance, how persuasive you are or how fast you fall in love can be influenced by your zodiac sign. When it comes to ghosting, the zodiac signs most likely to do it have one key trait in common.

“These signs have an underlying need for excitement or adventure,” Bennet says. “It’s all about seeking out thrills and satisfying their own immediate needs.” These signs are very independent and tend to be on the selfish side, even in relationships. So more often than not, their ghosting shouldn’t be taken too personally — which, of course, is easier said than done.

Of course, every zodiac sign has it in them to ghost you. However, here are the three zodiac signs most likely to do it, according to Bennet.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Aries are the “masters of ghosting,” says Bennet. They get very excited about new things, so they’re known for diving right into a fresh relationship. In the beginning, they’ll be all about their new love interest. Aries isn’t very good at reigning themselves in, so if they’re feeling good about someone, they’ll want to text and hang out all the time. However, new relationships are only considered “new” to Aries for so long. “Once the novelty is over and the fun starts to fade they'll disappear in an instant,” Bennet says. “Once they're unavailable, forget them, they likely won’t feel a pang of guilt ignoring your calls or messages. They've already moved on to the next new and exciting thing.” They’re not trying to be mean about it, either, Aries just likes to keep moving forward.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Gemini is known for being one of the most flirtatious signs in the zodiac and has a bit of a reputation for being a player. The reality is, Geminis can be faithful, they just tend to lose interest very quickly. Since they’re air signs, they’re not exactly known for forming those deeper, soulmate-like connections. They’re very well aware that there are billions of people in the world, so if something doesn’t work out, they have no problem leaving. According to Bennet, Gemini’s duality also makes them very indecisive. “They tend to compartmentalize their lives, and when one part makes them uncomfortable they'll choose to replace it,” she says. “They're adept at slamming doors firmly as they move on to the next thing, and if that means ghosting you, so be it.” Despite being very good at communication, Geminis tend to shy away from confrontation.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Like Aries and Gemini, Sagittarius are ruled by their heads and not their hearts. As a fire sign, Sagittarius goes wherever their passions and desires take them. As a mutable sign, they’re very go-with-the-flow and don’t really like being tied down. For them, freedom is very important. If they feel like they’re being held back in any way or if their goals don’t align with those of the person they’re seeing, they’ll leave without saying a word. “No matter how kind and empathic they appear, [Sagittarius signs] put their own interests first,” Bennet says. “They move to their own rhythm and won't skip a beat for anyone. If you don't follow their step they won't hesitate to cut you out of their life.” Sagittarius is so busy living their life to the fullest, there’s a good chance they just forgot to tell you things are over.

