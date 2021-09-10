The 3 Most Trustworthy Zodiac Signs, According To An Astrologer

Astrology is basically a cheat sheet for life, giving us intel on the world through planetary aspects and cosmic events. But on a personal level, we use our birth charts to better understand how we operate, and that includes our honesty and honor — both traits that allow people to trust us. And if you’ve gained a solid reputation for being reliable with people’s hearts and deepest secrets, you’re probably one of the most trustworthy zodiac signs.

So, exactly what can the cosmos tell you about your trustworthiness? You may want to take a gander at your houses, specifically your second house of possessions and values. This house manifests in your material possessions and symbolizes security, as well as your basic needs. Also worth noting is your Saturn sign. “Saturn is the planet of maturation, responsibility, morality, and restriction,” astrologer Sofia Adler tells Bustle. “Depending on where Saturn falls in your chart, these qualities will make you a highly trustworthy person.”

According to Adler, your Saturn transit is key to understanding your inclination to keep secrets or help others around you feel secure. “People will find you more trustworthy during these times because you’re more likely to follow the rules, pride yourself on doing the ‘right’ thing, and maintain strong boundaries,” she adds. Your Saturn return, which marks the time when you enter a more sophisticated phase of adulthood, is a perfect example of that. Once you hit age 27-30, you’re shedding a lot of immaturities that cause you to be overly judgmental or loose-lipped with others’ secrets.

If people come to you with their most vulnerable moments, or you find yourself giving others an added sense of security, then you’re probably a valued confidant. Read on to find out if you’re one of the most trustworthy zodiac signs. If not, well, your secret is still safe with us.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20-May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Let’s be honest, Taurus: You are quite secure in yourself, so you like to help others feel the same way. As a fixed sign, you’re naturally consistent and reliable with letting others know they can count on you to create a safe space for their secrets and vulnerability. You’re also ruled by the second house of values and material possessions, which is where we naturally need to feel most stable. “Taureans are the most stable and solid zodiac sign,” Adler says. “Naturally loyal and dependable by nature, they are always there when you need them.”

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You have a mysterious edge to you, Scorpio, and you tend to leave a lot to the imagination. But because you keep your guard way up, you can see the value in security, so you’re not the type to go outing others’ secrets. And unless they’re a close connection, you don’t even like to get in other people’s business in the first place. That explains why you might be someone’s first choice when looking for comfort and security. “It may take time for a Scorpio to trust you, but once they feel safe, they're all in,” says Adler. “Your Scorpio friend, lover, or confidante will never reveal your secrets.”