These 3 Zodiac Signs Might Want To Hire A Matchmaker

Whether you’re meeting new people IRL or connecting with potential partners virtually, most folks will agree that dating is no easy task. Dating apps seem to be flopping hard right now, and people are going full delulu with “imaginationships” to avoid the disappointment of another emotionally messy situationship. That’s exactly why some people are turning to professional matchmakers to help them find true love — and some zodiac signs may be more open to trying this kind of service than others.

Interest in matchmaking services has risen since 2020, making it less of a Millionaire Matchmaker situation and more of a reasonable dating strategy for finding high-quality matches in the modern era. Expert matchmakers note that their services are not for “desperate” daters who can’t get a date of their own. Rather, finding someone to play Cupid is ideal for singles who are going on dates but simply not finding someone they truly connect with.

Although working with a matchmaker is an age-old way to find a partner, not everyone will feel comfortable seeking such a service. But astrologically speaking, there is one group of signs that may be particularly open to the idea of hiring someone to help them find love, and that’s the mutable zodiac signs — which include Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces. The mutable signs symbolize change and transition, so people born during these solar seasons are more likely to be adaptable and willing to try new things. When it comes to dating, they may be more willing to experiment with different ways of meeting potential lovers, as they’re not as stuck in their ways as some people are.

All the mutable signs are likely to say yes to an unusual opportunity to connect with someone new, but there are three zodiac signs who may be most likely to work with a matchmaker to find love.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Airy and chatty Geminis are incredibly open-minded people who love connecting with others, so working with a matchmaker could be an exciting concept to them. These air signs are bright and witty, but they’re not known for having very long attention spans — so having someone to secure and vet potential dating matches for them is especially desirable. Ruled by intellectual Mercury, Geminis are also very curious people, so the idea that there could be highly compatible singles in their area who they haven’t met yet is enough to get them to splurge on someone’s services.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Detail-oriented Virgos can be a little picky, as they’re incredibly observant people with high standards for themselves and others. That’s why having a matchmaker tailor some potential suitors to their specific criteria can be an ideal situation for a Virgo. Because Virgos are dedicated earth signs, they’ll appreciate that whoever they get linked up with through a matchmaking service is just as serious about finding a meaningful match as they are — as opposed to dating apps, where people may be looking for more casual or short-term situations.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Sagittarius would work with a matchmaker to find love.

Free-spirited Sagittarians will try anything once, including having a matchmaker hook them up with some potentially well-suited singles. These adventurous fire signs love to try new things and have new experiences, so if they find themselves burnt out on dating apps or struggling to meet compatible people in the wild, they’d likely have no qualms with connecting with dates through a matchmaker instead. Sagittarians are always looking to expand their comfort zone and challenge their beliefs, so exploring dating through the hands of an expert matchmaker may sound like an exciting growth experience — one that could end with finding true love.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.