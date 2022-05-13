If you’ve been on TikTok lately, chances are you’ve seen posts about “that girl,” a wellness archetype that’s been blowing up online since April 2021. In a nutshell, “that girl” is the one who prioritizes her sense of wellness by doing little things throughout the day that help boost her mental, emotional, and physical health. (And, of course, cataloging it all online.) This could be through meditating 20 minutes each morning, staying hydrated throughout the day, or having a skincare routine they enjoy and actually stick to. While anyone can be “that girl,” certain zodiac signs just seem to do it naturally. According to astrologers, there are four zodiac signs most likely to be “that girl.”

When trying to figure out which signs are most likely to be "that girl,” there are different ways to look at it. For instance, Monahan says you can take it at surface level and look at which zodiac signs tend to prioritize health and wellness most. In that case, Virgo, the ruler of the sixth house of health and service, would be the most likely candidate to be “that girl.”

Since the trend is happening within the digital space, air signs and other Mercury-ruled signs also have what it takes to be “that girl,” since those astrological aspects control communications. But in this case, Monahan says it can sometimes be more about being perceived as “that girl” on social media than actually embodying what the trend is all about.

Regardless of how you want to look at it, every zodiac sign has what it takes to be “that girl,” but the following signs just do it naturally.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Taurus may not be the first sign you think of to be “that girl.” But according to astrologer Lauren Donelson, MA, LMFTA, Taurus is ruled by Venus, which is the planet of luxury and aesthetics. “Taureans know their worth,” Donelson says. “As earth signs, they’re very connected to their body. They prefer quality over quantity, and investing in themselves is second nature.” They’re also unafraid to flaunt their status on social media — all aspects that help them embody “that girl” energy.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Fiery Leo is ruled by the sun, so they love being the center of attention. They do have a bit of a reputation for being on the self-centered side, but Leos just know what makes them happiest. “Anyone that is Leo sun, rising, or has three or more planets in Leo is more than willing to prioritize their wellness,” Donelson says. “You never have to convince a Leo that self-care is essential. Leos love to be seen, so sharing about their routines is a no brainer.”

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Virgo is the natural organizer of the zodiac. “They seem to always have it together when it comes to waking up, doing their chores, eating well, and taking care of their bodies,” Stina Garbis, professional astrologer and psychic, tells Bustle. Virgos also rule the sixth house of the zodiac, which deals with daily routines. Naturally, they’re very good at sticking to a schedule and attaining their goals, especially when it comes to wellness.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Libra is represented by the scales, so being balanced in mind, body, and spirit is important to them. “They always seem to know what’s best for them to keep their lives together and while also encouraging others,” Garbis says. Like Taurus, Libra is a Venus-ruled sign that values beauty both inside and out. Since they’re an air sign, Donelson says they tend to be more social and outgoing than their bullish sister sign. “Libras genuinely value wellness and are happy to post and share all about their beauty and wellness routines,” she says. It’s very natural for Libras to bring “that girl” energy to the table every day.

