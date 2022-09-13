It’s important for people to be acknowledged, and receiving some extra energy and focus can make anyone feel special. But not everyone enjoys having so many eyes on them. Some of the shyer and more reserved members of the zodiac may feel uncomfortable when people take note of them too much, and would prefer to keep things more low-key. For the zodiac signs most likely to be the center of attention, though there’s no better feeling than basking in the warmth of the spotlight.

There are many different astrological signifiers that can highlight someone’s likelihood to be the center of attention, but a good place to start is to peep the dominant elements in your birth chart. Signs of each element relate to the world in a unique way — and the bold and boisterous fire zodiac signs are predominantly fueled by passion. These outgoing and spicy members of the zodiac aren’t afraid to speak their truth and take up space in the world. That said, if you’re a fire sign or have a lot of fiery energy in your astrology chart, it’s possible that you’re a little more comfortable taking center stage than the average person.

One other place to look for this trait is at the placement of the sun in your birth chart. That’s because the sun in astrology is the planet that rules your identity, creativity, and how you shine — plus, it’s the center of our solar system, so it knows a little something about grabbing people’s interest. If the sun is occupying some of the more public-facing or social houses in a birth chart, it could indicate someone’s ability to attract a lot of attention.

Read on to see if you’re one of the zodiac signs most likely to be the center of attention — and if you are, then get out there and show the world how much you sparkle.

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Strong-willed and sassy, Aries zodiac signs aren’t afraid to speak their minds or put themselves out there — and their bold brand of personality is bound to attract lots of attention! Aries are always loud and proud about being themselves, and their fierce independent streaks help them to stand out from any crowd. These impulsive and zealous rams are also the zodiac’s cardinal fire signs, making them strong leaders who people often look to for courage and strength. Aries’ trailblazing and high-energy nature draws people in and makes them the natural focal point of any social situation.

Leo Zodiac Sign (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

There is no sign that commands the spotlight quite like the zodiac’s regal and charismatic lion. As the only sign ruled by the sun itself, Leos are totally comfortable being the brightest star in the sky. Like the sun, they were born to shine, and other people can’t help but orbit around their powerful auras of confidence! These natural-born performers love to express themselves, whether that’s through an ambitious career path or an eye-catching creative endeavor. Flashy and flamboyant, Leos also tend to turn heads with their dramatic dispositions, glamorous looks, and sparkly talents. They thrive when they’re able to be the center of attention and take their rightful place as zodiac royalty.

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Some people can’t help but command a room as soon as they walk in, and such is definitely the case when it comes to fun-loving and free-spirited Sagittarius. This jovial and jet-setting fire sign was born to be the life of the party, so they aren’t afraid to grab people’s attention with their big personalities and celebratory energy. Sagittarius people are seekers, full of wisdom and knowledge that they’ve picked up through their unusual life experiences — making them fabulous storytellers and charismatic conversationalists who can draw people in with their happy-go-lucky charm.