Look up "marriage material" in the dictionary and you're sure to find Taurus. They're patient, loyal, and super dependable. They love showering their partner with affection, and go the extra mile to make sure their partner is happy. Unlike neighboring signs, Aries and Gemini, Taurus is a sign that likely wants to get married. But even if marriage is a priority in their life, they won't jump at the first chance to walk down the aisle. The bull has no problem waiting patiently for "The One" to come along. And according to an astrologer, there are three zodiac signs Taurus is most likely to marry.
"Taurus was made for going steady," astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle. "They're fixed Earth signs, so stability and commitment come easy to them. They also tend to be conventional in their approach to love, and likes putting down roots. In the tarot, Taurus is represented by the Hierophant, which is the marriage card. Lifelong commitment with a partner and a beautiful home to share is something this sign aspires to."
When it comes to finding love, Taurus looks for a partner who's grounded and practical. Since they're ruled by Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and money, they also appreciate people with good style and status. But overall, a Taurus' ideal partner is calm, steady, and reliable. It's why Monahan says they'd have no problem committing to the following three zodiac signs.