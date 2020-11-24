Look up "marriage material" in the dictionary and you're sure to find Taurus. They're patient, loyal, and super dependable. They love showering their partner with affection, and go the extra mile to make sure their partner is happy. Unlike neighboring signs, Aries and Gemini, Taurus is a sign that likely wants to get married. But even if marriage is a priority in their life, they won't jump at the first chance to walk down the aisle. The bull has no problem waiting patiently for "The One" to come along. And according to an astrologer, there are three zodiac signs Taurus is most likely to marry.

"Taurus was made for going steady," astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle. "They're fixed Earth signs, so stability and commitment come easy to them. They also tend to be conventional in their approach to love, and likes putting down roots. In the tarot, Taurus is represented by the Hierophant, which is the marriage card. Lifelong commitment with a partner and a beautiful home to share is something this sign aspires to."

When it comes to finding love, Taurus looks for a partner who's grounded and practical. Since they're ruled by Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and money, they also appreciate people with good style and status. But overall, a Taurus' ideal partner is calm, steady, and reliable. It's why Monahan says they'd have no problem committing to the following three zodiac signs.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Taurus and Cancer are the biggest homebodies in the zodiac. This is a couple who can spend every weekend at home together and feel completely content. Taurus is family-oriented and wants a partner who's the same, Monahan says. Naturally, as the sign who rules over home and family, Cancers tend to place their family above everything else. "Loyal and stable Taurus will fulfill the Cancerian longing for something enduring," Monahan says. "Both love to make and keep house, and will enjoy the security and comfort of the home they built together." Taurus will only commit if they feel like the relationship has potential to last. Since Taurus and Cancer share a lot of the same values, they'll feel like this relationship will be worthwhile.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) As a sign who values security, Taurus tends to be attracted to those who are mature and have their life together. According to Monahan, "orderly Virgo" fits the bill. "These two Earth signs can be quite domestic, and together they can create the perfect home life," she says. Since they're both Earth signs, they approach life in the same way, and tend to be naturally in sync. They'll be each other's best friends, and will enjoy a life full of rest and relaxation together. While some may call that "boring," Taurus will appreciate the sense of stability Virgo can give them long-term.