Taurus and Virgo are two zodiac signs that feel like they were made just for each other. As earth signs, they share a lot of the same core values. They’re stable, grounded, patient, and loyal. They take love seriously and only give their heart to those they actually see a future with. Due to their slow and steady approach to love, it may take the bull and the virgins months (or even years) to finally confess their feelings for each other. But they definitely have what it takes to make a relationship last. Taurus and Virgo’s zodiac compatibility has all the insight into why this earth sign couple is the perfect zodiac match.

As astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle, Taurus and Virgo are like two peas in a pod. “As earth signs, they tend to have the same sentiment towards dating,” she says. “Both these signs tend to be more willing to commit and prefer stability over excitement. They also have a practical approach to love, showing their care through acts of service to the other.”

Virgo is the perfectionist of the zodiac. According to Monahan, their sign is associated with the sixth house in astrology, which is all about work and being of service. In relationships, Virgos aim to please. Venus-ruled Taurus, on the other hand, is a hard-working sign who values partnership. A Taurus-Virgo relationship works so well because both partners are willing to put forth the necessary effort to make a relationship last. They’re open to feedback from each other and will make the adjustments. Even if Taurus is notoriously stubborn, Virgo’s more flexible nature will help them compromise.

Emotionally, these two are very solid. As Kristina Semos, astrologer and owner of AstroOils, tells Bustle, “They both can be a little reserved when expressing their feelings, but their feelings are secure. No one’s going to declare their undying love and then change their mind five minutes later!” It may take some time for both partners to open up, but they tend to be all-in once they do.

When it comes to the bedroom, Taurus and Virgo go really well together. They’re both patient, attentive, and like taking their time to get the job done right. According to Monahan, “These two lusty earth signs appreciate the consistent tempo of the other.” The Mercury-ruled Virgo is more analytical in their approach, but the pleasure-loving Taurus will help to draw out their more sensual side. Virgos also tend to overthink and get performance anxiety. The gentle nature of the bull will help the anxious Virgo relax and be more in the moment. Virgo, on the other hand, will bring new ideas to the bedroom.

With a Taurus and Virgo relationship, it may seem like you can’t really go wrong. But according to Monahan and Semos, being too perfect for each other is actually the biggest problem in this pairing. “They could get so comfortable with each other that they lose their passion,” Semos says. They’re not really the most exciting couple. Since they’re both earth signs, change isn’t really their thing. So even though they’ll enjoy the security and stability that comes with being together, their relationship can get a little stagnant.

“If Virgo’s influx of new ideas can persuade Taurus to get out of their routine, and if Taurus’ enjoyment for the finer things in life can get Virgo to relax for a hot minute, then these two can add some variety and sizzle to their relationship,” Semos says.

Overall, Taurus and Virgo are a very well-matched couple. They’ll talk through problems, provide each other with stability, and will enjoy a quiet and comfortable life together. For two earth signs, it doesn’t get any better than that.

Sources:

Kristina Semos, astrologer and owner of AstroOils

Clarisse Monahan, astrologer